Woman and man dead following separate crashes in regional NSW

Two people have died following two separate crashes on regional roads.
A woman has died in northern NSW following a crash on Friday, December 15.
Emergency services were called to the Newell Highway, about 20 kilometres north-east of Moree, following reports of a two-vehicle crash between a truck carrying cattle and a car at roughly 1.45pm, police said in a statement.
"The driver of the car - believed to be a 51-year-old woman - died at the scene; she is yet to be formally identified," the statement read.
"The driver of the truck - a man in his 40s - was not injured, and was taken to Moree District Hospital for mandatory testing.
"Eleven of the 96 cattle died at the scene, with the remaining assessed and treated by veterinarians."
Police established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The Newell Highway was closed for some time after the crash but has since reopened.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
In Maitland overnight, a man has died following a single-vehicle crash.
Emergency services were called to Haussman Drive, Thornton, following reports of a crash at roughly 12.30am on Saturday, December 16, police said in a statement.
"On arrival, officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District established the rider of the Yamaha motorcycle lost control after failing to negotiate a bend before he was ejected and struck a tree," the statement read.
"NSW Ambulance paramedics attended and treated the rider; however, the 26-year-old man died at the scene.
"A crime scene was established which has been forensically examined."
An investigation has commenced into the circumstances surrounding the crash. and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Anyone with information into either of the incidents or has dashcam footage is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
