Buyers chase well-bred weaners at Bega

Well-bred weaners were in high demand at Thursday's Bega store cattle sale.
The late November sale was postponed following heavy rain and rescheduled for December 14.
A total of 650 head were offered and sold to a dearer market, with most categories improving from $100 to $200 a head.
Buyers from Leongatha, Vic, Moruya, and Wagga Wagga were operating with solid support from local buyers.
"All in all, it was certainly a lot dearer considering some of the dairy cattle were unsaleable a few weeks ago," Chester and Smith, Bega, livestock agent Stewart Smith said.
"It was good to see locals back in the competition today.
"This year has been a bit of a battle; it's been dry, and we had a good old cattle crash, so it has been tough going.
"Hopefully, now we can bounce back from that."
Steers to 18-months sold to $1250.
Steers to 15-months sold to $1190.
Weaner steers to $920, with most making $650 to $850.
Younger steers made $500 to $600.
Yearling heifers topped at $1020.
Better type weaner heifers made $850, with most heifers making to $650.
Cows with calves made to $1280.
KM Johnston, Frogs Hollow, sold 15 yearling steers for $910 a head.
CL Sutherland, Yowrie, sold seven yearling Angus cross steers for $1190.
K Maddern sold 12 Hereford steers for $980.
J Walker, Bemboka, sold 12 Angus weaner heifers for $850.
The seconds made $570.
They also sold seven Angus weaner steers for $780.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.