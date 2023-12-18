Updated: Uncontained bushfire in Pilliga Forest upgraded to emergency level

An upgraded emergency warning has been issued by the NSW Rural Fire Service as the uncontained Duck Creek Pilliga Forest bushfire burns towards homes and properties near Bohena Creek in the state's North-West.
"If you are in the area of Bohena Creek, between McCanns Road, Perimeter Road, Tomlinson Lane and Newell Highway, your life is at risk," NSW RFS said on Facebook.
"It is too late to leave, as the fire approaches seek shelter now in a solid structure such as a house.
"Do not be caught in the open path of the fire, a safer location may include a well cleared area nearby.
"Neighbourhood safer places offer a place of last resort if there are no other options."
An evacuation centre at The Crossing Theatre, Narrabri, has been established for residents affected by the fire.
The NSW RFS expect embers to be blown long distances ahead of the main fire-front and start spot fires which may impact homes and properties earlier than the main fire-front.
Firefighters and water bombing aircraft are currently working in the area to protect properties and slow the spread of the fire.
With north westerly winds forecast this afternoon, the fire is expected to push in a south easterly direction.
The NSW RFS have also warned residents in the Baan Baa, Willala and Goolhi area to be aware of ember attacks.
The Newell Highway between Coonabarabran and Narrabri also remains closed.
For fire updates visit the NSW RFS website or NSW RFS fires near me map.
Firefighters and residents in the state's North-West are on high alert as a large uncontained bushfire within the Pilliga Forest 18 kilometres south of Narrabri and 28km west of Boggabri continues.
The Duck Creek Pilliga Forest Fire has burnt through more than 64,700 hectares after a dry lightning storm hit the region 11 days ago.
An evacuation centre at The Crossing Theatre, Narrabri, has been established for residents who have been affected by the fire.
The Newell Highway between Coonabarabran and Narrabri also remains closed.
While the blaze was at an emergency level early Monday morning, it has since been downgraded to a watch and act level.
The fire has now eased near Jacks Creek and Bohena Creek, but continues to burn in the area of Terra Delba Road, Wesport Road and the Newell Highway where firefighters remain working with property owners.
For Baan Baa, Wynella and Willala, north westerly winds are forecast to increase later this morning, which will push the fire in an easterly and south easterly direction.
"Landholders in the areas of Baan Baa, Wynella, and Willala should monitor the situation closely, review their bushfire survival plan and prepare their properties," NSW Rural Fire Service said on Facebook.
The NSW RFS has advised residents in these areas to stay alert and monitor their surroundings.
"Know what you will do if the fire impacts where you are and if you are not prepared to the highest level, leaving early is the safest option," the agency said.
More than 50 bush and grass fires were burning statewide on Monday, according to the RFS website, as a severe heatwave warning remained for the Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast and Northern Tablelands Districts.
With Australian Associated Press
