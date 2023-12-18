Horror weekend on regional roads with deaths across NSW

It was a horror weekend on regional roads with a number of deaths throughout NSW.
On Friday, December 15 a woman died near Moree and early on Saturday morning a motorbike rider died after a single-vehicle crash near Maitland.
There was another four fatal crashes on Saturday in regional centres.
A man died following a motorcycle crash in the Southern Tablelands.
Emergency services were called to Junction Point Road, Tuena, about 60 kilometres north of Crookwell, at roughly 10.30am on Saturday, December 16 after reports of a crash, police said in a statement.
"Officers from The Hume Police District and NSW ambulance paramedics attended; however, the rider - a 55-year-old man - died at the scene," the statement read.
"Police were told the man was riding with a group when he lost control while negotiating a bend in the road and crashed into a guard rail."
A crime scene was established which has since been forensically examined.
An investigation into the circumstances is underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
Near Wagga Wagga, a man and woman died following a single-vehicle crash at Ladysmith.
Emergency services were called to Keajura Road, Ladysmith, at roughly midday on Saturday, December 16, after a ute left the road and hit a tree, police said in a statement.
"The driver a 40-year-old man, and the passenger a 38-year-old woman, died at the scene; they have yet to be formally identified," the statement read.
"Officers attached to Riverina Police District established a crime scene was established which has been forensically examined."
An investigation has commenced into the circumstances surrounding the crash and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
Another man died following a two-vehicle crash in Orange.
Emergency services were called to Moulder Street, Orange just before 12.30pm on Saturday, December 16, police said in a statement
"On arrival, officers attached to Central West Police District were told a white van had lost control at a roundabout before crashing into a parked black utility," the statement read.
"NSW Ambulance paramedics attended and treated the driver of the utility; however, the 49 year-old-man died at the scene. A male passenger was treated at the scene and taken to Orange Hospital in a stable condition."
Three occupants in the parked car suffered minor injuries and were taken to Orange Hospital in a stable condition.
A crime scene was established and was forensically examined.
An investigation has commenced into the circumstances surrounding the crash and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
Also in the Central West, a man will face court today charged over a fatal crash on Saturday, December 16.
Emergency services were called to Fitzroy Avenue, Cowra, just after 10.30pm after reports a Kia Sorento and a Toyota HiAce Minibus had collided, causing the bus to overturn, police said in a statement.
"Officers from Chifley Police District attended, along with NSW Ambulance paramedics and found a passenger on the bus had been ejected and the 84-year-old man, died at the scene," the statement read.
"The Toyota driver, a 61-year-old woman, and four other passengers - two men aged 41 and 78 and two women, aged 55 and 60 - were injured with three taken to Cowra Hospital and a fourth airlifted to Orange Base Hospital for further treatment.
"As part of inquiries, police spoke to the owner of the Kia, a 32-year-old man. He was taken to Cowra Hospital for mandatory testing before being released pending further investigations."
A crime scene was established and examined by specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit, who commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Following inquiries, the 32-year-old man was arrested at Cowra Police Station on Sunday, December 17.
He was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death - drive manner dangerous, cause bodily harm by misconduct - in charge of motor vehicle, negligent driving (occasioning death) and two counts of knowingly make false/misleading statement.
The Cowra man was refused bail to appear before Orange Local Court on Monday, December 18.
The horror weekend comes after it was revealed Australia's road toll is at a five-year high.
Some 1253 people were killed on the nation's roads in the 12 months to November 30, AAP reports.
A 6.3 per cent jump on last year and the highest annual road toll since March 2018.
