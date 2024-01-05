The Land
Finding my summer rhythm | In Fiona's Garden

By Fiona Ogilvie
January 6 2024 - 9:00am
A new pergola in Fiona and Bill's garden is a great excuse to plant new climbers.
January is when my gardening changes from evening to early morning.

