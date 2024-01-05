Finding my summer rhythm | In Fiona's Garden

January is when my gardening changes from evening to early morning.
I don't enjoy the switch, my body clock, more correctly known as my circadian rhythm, doesn't do early mornings, but hot weather drives me to it.
Summer is for saying oh how beautiful and sitting in the shade but a gardener's day is never done: there's lots to catch up on after the Christmas lull.
Watering is an ongoing task.
Bill recently built two new pergolas, accompanied by much hand wringing from me I might add, since I was sentimentally attached to the falling apart old ones.
But they're a great excuse for new climbers.
I've started with a Hardenbergia violaceae Happy Wanderer which being an Aussie should get through summer but needs daily watering while it settles in.
Vegies also need watering every day.
Luckily for me a heavy shower did wonders for my tomato seedlings, still struggling to catch up with Bill's which he planted out a month earlier and are now almost ready to harvest.
I'm encouraging mine with the assistance of Seasol's Complete Garden Health Treatment, a seaweed extract which helps promote growth by encouraging beneficial soil micro-organisms.
Being liquid it's quicker acting than compost.
Seasol also produce a complete fertiliser (NPK:12.14.7) and I'm throwing that on too.
All their products are 100 per cent organic so plants only absorb what they need.
Beans and zucchinis are coming on well though I've made a note never to grow bush beans again.
You can pick climbing beans on a trellis while standing, but with bush beans you have to bend double and scrabble under the leaves, which soon becomes a pain in the back.
Having said that, the tiny beans are delicious and don't need topping and tailing before cooking, which is a terrific timesaver. Six plants are plenty for two people.
Fast growing formal hedges like glossy abelia (A. x grandiflora), evergreen honeysuckle (Lonicera nitida) and pittosporum (P. tenuifolium cultivars) can be pruned now to keep them shapely.
Spring flowering shrubs like mock orange (Philadelphus coronarius), lilac (Syringa vulgaris) and weigela (W. florida) can also be cut back if you want to prevent them from becoming bare at the base while carrying their flowers above your head.
January is a good time to take half-ripe cuttings as the root quickly in warm weather.
Daphne (D. odora) cuttings strike easily if kept under plastic for a few weeks and are a great standby for gifts and garden stalls.
Mulches need checking in January and if necessary topping up.
It's vital to keep the soil covered in hot weather to help prevent it from drying out and in the process losing the worm activity that keeps it healthy.
Get ahead now with spring flowering bulb orders.
Garden centres generally carry bulbs from March, but if you want anything new and exciting you need mail order catalogues. Try Van Diemen Bulbs (www.vdqbulbs.com.au) Tesselaar (www.tesselaar.net.au) and Garden Express (www.gardenexpress.com.au).
Order seeds now for summer and autumn sowing if you don't want to find your favourite supplier has sold out (of, say, climbing bean Purple King).
Final job for January is to fertilise your citrus and trees and keep them well-watered for a good crop this winter.
