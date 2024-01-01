Retention of garden intention | In Fiona's Garden

I'm making my new year resolutions early this year, I'm hoping this might help me to keep them.
There's always so much that I could be doing better in the garden, but I'll start with lilies, and in particular L. regale which after three years are coming into their own.
Regal lilies are uber useful for several reasons.
Their stems are tall and stout so are ideal for big arrangements and equally useful as centrepieces in smaller ones.
The flowers smell gorgeous at all times and finally, and most importantly, they open at just the right moment for everyone to enjoy them at Christmas.
Next, I'm promising myself to get ahead in the vegie garden - failures nearly always arise from doing things too late.
This year, for instance, I waited until the danger of frost had passed - ha- before planting out my tomato seedlings.
As a result they're still puny little plants with not a flower in sight.
Meanwhile Bill's tomatoes, which he planted a month earlier and covered at night when necessary, are fruiting: sigh, I should have known.
Another goal is to sow biennial vegies earlier in the year.
Last winter my broccoli was brilliant and I gloated over it at tedious length until realising that my cauliflowers were a disaster.
The flower buds are the edible part of these vegetables but as the plants are biennial, they need a burst of cold weather to trigger bloom.
My caulis almost certainly failed because I sowed them in late February.
As a result, the plants hadn't developed enough before winter to trigger flower production after the first cold spell.
I now think that in regions with early frosts you need to sow biennial vegies in late January if you want to harvest them in winter.
Looking after them can be a worry if you like to head to the beach in February, so line up an energetic teenager in need of cash to water them while you're away.
Summer watering is a reminder to make another resolution: don't buy more seeds, including flowers, than I can look after.
Sowing is the easy part, it's the pricking out, potting up and planting that are the killers if you're somebody that is time poor.
Another resolution is to start potting up seedlings from the garden in early autumn, both as gap fillers and for gifts.
This year the plant stall at our local open gardens, Bathurst Spring Spectacular (www.bathurstgardenclub.org.au) was, appropriately, spectacularly successful, selling out by early afternoon on the first day.
As most of the plants were donated by club members they made a substantial contribution to the final health profit of $27,000 for local charities.
Having colourful labels helps enormously when selling plants so I need to check local printers, or set up my own, with the help of a tech savvy friend.
My final and most determined resolution is to re-vamp our lovely pond garden.
The pond is fine but its surrounds are a fearful mishmash and going nowhere.
Gardening, like building and for that matter writing, only works when you have a plan.
I need to make one now, then when winter comes I can act on it.
Happy resolution making and happy new year!
