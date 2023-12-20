Walcha utility sheep and cattle dog trials draw more than 300 entries

Walcha's cattle and utility dog trial held early December was a test to find and recognise all-round ability in working dogs, committee member Tony Overton said.
Sam Gates and Rocky, Uralla, won the open cattle trial, while Michael Clarke, Armidale with Harewood Walter, won the open utility dog trial.
Ian Gardner, Gunnedah, and Roy scored the highest combined points in the open cattle and sheep events.
Eugowra trainer and breeder Kevin Howell took all the minor placings in the open utility trial, including second place with Karana Ace, third place with Karana Roy IV, and fourth place with Karana Pixie.
In the novice utility dog section, Angus Laurie, Walcha placed first with Harewood Clancy, Kevin Howell was second with Karana Spud, third was Justin Tombs, Armidale with Harewood X, and in fourth place was Michael Clarke with Harewood Walter.
Equal first place in the nursery utility dog section went to Ellie Thomas, Tamworth with Chow and Jonathon Wood, Guyra and Beadle. Tom Smith, Walcha and Rhonda were third, while James 'Ching' Sweeney, Walcha, and Spider were fourth.
In the cattle dog section, the open class winner was Sam Gates, in second place Ian Gardner, with Roy; third went to Dick Chapman, Murwillumbah, and Cash, Andrew Clode, Merriwa, with Rocky was fourth.
Graham Langham and Sherry, Macksville, won the maiden cattle dog class, Mark Gibbons and Scotch Valley Dotti, Murrurundi was second, in third place was Margo Hogan, Glencoe and Timmie, while fourth was Geoff McLennan, Casino and Sal.
Winner of the novice cattle dog section was Geoff McLennan with Sal; in second place Graham Langham and Sherry; third was Dick Chapman and Cash; with Mark Gibbons, Scotch Valley Pearl, fourth.
The winner of the cattle encouragement class was Leigh Marsden, with Orion, Armidale; second was Ellie Thomas, Tamworth with Red Dog; third was Tommy Cleaver; Guyra with Jim; and fourth was nine-year-old Phoebe Gibbons and Scotch Valley Mr Kelp, from Murrurundi.
Mr Overton said the utility trial was unique in the all-round challenges it posed to the entrants.
"These are the kind of dogs we need at home," Mr Overton said. "Monday to Friday dogs that can do the sheep and cattle work in the paddock and the yards that have all the skills."
Mr Overton and committee members Nathan Brown with Sandy and Mandy Carlon said the trials included 300 runs in the cattle trials and 120 runs in the utility section, prompting the organisers to seriously consider a three-day event in 2024.
The cattle trials are held in the rodeo ring," Mr Overton said, with the utility trial in the Walcha showground's main arena.
"The dog has to cast the length of the arena and bring three sheep to an eight-metre by eight-metre square before the handler gets the dog to yard the sheep. The three sheep are joined with another 15 sheep, and then they are run through a yard dog trial, including a drenching race and drafting race."
Mr Overton thanked the stock donors, the Taylor family, Europambela Grazing Co, and Gary and Rhonda Olrich, all from Walcha, supporting for their support of the trials.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.