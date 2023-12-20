RAS announces President's Medal finalists

The Royal Agricultural Society of NSW has recognised six businesses for their contribution to agricultural excellence and innovation in the food and beverage industry, announcing the finalists of its 17th Annual President's Medal Award.
As Australia's most unique and prestigious food and beverage award, the President's Medal Award judges producers against a triple bottom line by looking beyond their product and analysing their environmental, commercial, and social impact.
Finalists have already proven they are delivering world-class products, having secured a champion medal at the RAS' 2023 Sydney Royal Wine, Beer/Cider, Dairy or Fine Food Shows, and now they are on a mission to demonstrate why they are innovative leaders within Australia's food and beverage industry.
The finalists include Gumshire Pork, South Australia, Meredith Dairy, Victoria, Mountain Culture Beer Co, NSW, Pecora Dairy, NSW, The Food Farm, NSW, and Stockyard Beef, Queensland.
Since opening as a brewpub in Katoomba in 2019, Mountain Culture has become one of Australia's fastest growing beer brands.
Annual production has expanded from 60,000 litres to almost 14 million litres in four years, which is a testament to their dedication to brewing the best beer in the country.
Constantly pushing their limits and challenging themselves to create a beer for the adventurous, they are now nationally ranged through the majors and at more than 1000 independent venues and bottle shops.
"Like a lot of businesses, we're navigating significant challenges at the moment, so to have our beer quality recognised by being a finalist in the President's Medal is thrilling," co-founder Harriet McCready said.
"Our team at Mountain Culture works so hard to ensure people love the beer, and it's awesome that it's paying off."
Pecora Dairy is a sheep dairy making cheese on the rolling green hill at Robertson in the Southern Highlands.
Established in 2011 by Michael and Cressida Cains, Pecora Dairy aims to make benchmark Australian cheeses, including Australia's first raw milk cheese, Yarrawa.
Michael and Cressida believe that raw milk cheeses are the ultimate way to tell the story of their farm on a plate.
The farm is set on 180 acres where paddocks are intertwined amongst nature, snaking through wetlands and rainforests.
They take a multi-functional approach where habitat and soil, low carbon footprint, animal ethics and social/community contribution sit alongside as equal objectives to making delicious cheese and operating a sustainable business.
"From the moment we started making cheese professionally in 2011, we have always dreamed of one day winning the RAS President's Medal," founders Cressida and Michael Cains said.
"The award has always inspired us to make a bigger contribution. We are absolutely thrilled to be one of the finalists."
Hannah and Tim from The Food Farm are changing the face of regenerative food in Australia.
As first-generation farmers an hour from Sydney, Hannah and Tim are taking farming to the next level by growing, butchering and supplying Australia's best pasture-raised chicken, beef, and eggs directly to consumers every week without owning a single patch of dirt.
With their passion for using ethical pasture-raised poultry farming to facilitate the healing of human connection and land, they have built a passionate community of consumers and farmers through transparent, heart-centred storytelling.
"We are so excited to be a 2024 RAS President's Medal finalist," founders Tim Eyes and Hannah Greenshields said.
"Being young first-generation farmers, we are elated to stand amongst some of Australia's best food businesses with our humble pasture-raised chicken."
Following an initial application and interview panel, President's Medal judges Simon Marnie and Kate Lorimer-Ward will conduct on-farm visits throughout February 2024 to see first-hand the impact these producers are making within their business and the wider community.
"The President's Medal Award is a one-of-a-kind award in our food and beverage industry that explores a business' innovative practices and overall viability," Mr Marnie said.
"The uniqueness of this award means it is the only award in Australia that allows us to judge a pork producer against a dairy or beer producer.
"These businesses are not only delivering world-class products, but they are leading the charge when it comes to sustainable and community-minded practices, which, in turn, are making their business more commercially viable.
"It is truly a fascinating process, and I congratulate our six finalists on getting this far. I can't wait to get out to their properties to see the work they are doing first-hand."
