RAS announces President's Medal finalists

December 20 2023 - 1:00pm
NSW President's Medal Award finalists Harriet and DJ McCready, Mountain Culture Beer Co., Tim Eyes and Hannah Greenshields, The Food Farm, and Michael and Cressida Cains, Pecora Dairy. Pictures supplied
The Royal Agricultural Society of NSW has recognised six businesses for their contribution to agricultural excellence and innovation in the food and beverage industry, announcing the finalists of its 17th Annual President's Medal Award.

