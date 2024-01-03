Optimistic outlook for second day of sales at Wodonga | Photos

The 2024 cattle market is off to an optimistic start after two days of solid results at the annual Wodonga weaner sales.
All up, 3239 cattle were offered during the second day of selling for the Wodonga Premier Angus Feature Weaner Sale on Wednesday.
Prices have generally been dearer than where the market ended in 2023.
Buyer competition remains strong from both northern NSW and south into Victoria.
Agents report competition on the heavier cattle has been most evident with northern buyers.
Up to 20,000 cattle will be sold during the week-long sales event at Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange this week.
Many of the well-bred cattle offered at these sales have been specifically bred and prepared for this annual event.
