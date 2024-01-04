Whiteface and Euro weaners shine at Wodonga | Photos

Sale action turned to the Hereford and European cattle at Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange, Wodonga, on Thursday following two days of selling black cattle.
Today's auction was part of the week-long weaner sales event at Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange this week.
Early in the week the black cattle prices had generally been dearer than where the market ended in 2023 and this trend was continued for the Hereford and European cattle.
All up, 3104 cattle were offered on Thursday.
Meat and Livestock Australia reported price averages for steers were not as high as the feature black yardings earlier in the week, however buyers pointed out that today's rates were in-line with current feedlot returns for whiteface cattle.
Many of the well-bred cattle offered at these sales have been specifically bred and prepared for this annual event.
The key buying areas were still the local north east regions of Victoria and into NSW and southern Queensland.
There was buying activity from southern based custom feeders for European steers and this helped support this section of the sale.
MLA said there were also reports of European bred heifers going into northern NSW and southern Queensland for finishing on summer crops which have been sown following rain.
