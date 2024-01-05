The Land
Home/Markets
Free

Solid result for all breeds sale at Wodonga | Photos

By Stephen Burns, Karen Bailey and Alexandra Bernard
Updated January 5 2024 - 3:11pm, first published 3:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A total of 2538 cattle were offered at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange, Wodonga, as part of the Premier All Breeds Grown and Feature Weaner Sale on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.