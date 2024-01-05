Solid result for all breeds sale at Wodonga | Photos

A total of 2538 cattle were offered at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange, Wodonga, as part of the Premier All Breeds Grown and Feature Weaner Sale on Friday.
Today's auction was part of the week-long weaner sales event at the selling centre this week.
Elders agent Brett Shea said there was some outstanding runs of Hereford cattle.
"They sold for north of 300 cents a kilogram which was an exceptional result," Mr Shea said.
He said overall prices were strong and reflected what had been seen throughout the whole week of weaner sales.
Many of the well-bred cattle offered at these sales have been specifically bred and prepared for this annual event.
The sale was conducted by Elders and Paull and Scollard Nutrien Ag Solutions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.