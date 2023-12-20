Coastal floodplain drainage plan up for a new year review

Tightening regulation and simplifying bureaucracy is at the heart of the NSW Government's Coastal Floodplain Drainage Options Report, released this week and up for public consultation in the new year.
As part of an ongoing project the report cites feedback from coastal councils who were frustrated by layers of bureaucracy with no co-ordination.
Under proposed plans that is one area to be redressed.
Future non-viability of existing uses on low-lying land and the limitations of floodplain infrastructure are discussed.
Getting agreement to carry out drain maintenance often involves multiple government agencies, from NSW Fisheries to Crown Lands and the lack of an over-arching body was required, previous public feedback on the issue said.
