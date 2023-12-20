The Land
Coastal floodplain drainage plan up for a new year review

December 20 2023 - 11:00am
Future non-viability of existing uses on low-lying land is discussed in NSW Water's coastal floodplain drainage plan report, released this week.
Tightening regulation and simplifying bureaucracy is at the heart of the NSW Government's Coastal Floodplain Drainage Options Report, released this week and up for public consultation in the new year.

