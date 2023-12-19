Get your rainfall chart in the December 21 edition of The Land

The much anticipated rainfall chart for 2024 is coming this week.
It will be included in the December 21 edition of The Land.
We can only hope the rainfall chart gets a workout in the first few days of 2024 for where that rain is needed.
Hopefully we will see similar rainfall totals to that seen in parts of NSW this week.
Some much appreciated rain fell across northern NSW and there is plenty more forecast.
"Generally over the north-eastern quarter of the state, as well as the Northern Inland which will certainly include the North West Slopes and Plains," meteorologist Jiwon Park, Bureau of Meteorology, said when asked which parts of the state were predicted to get rain.
"Maybe the Hunter and parts of the Northern Tablelands, as well as the Central Tablelands and maybe some northern push on the Central West Slopes and Plains."
While the rain started earlier this week, it is set to peak on Wednesday before gradually clearing moving into Friday, the meteorologist said.
Between 9am and 8.30pm on Tuesday, December 19, Careys Peak, Barrington Tops, received 71 millimetres, while Brooman, near Ulladulla, got 58mm and Yalwal, near Nowra, had 57mm.
Other decent totals fell in the same period at Scone which had between 41mm and 49mm, Condobolin received 46mm, Emmaville, near Glen Innes, had 41mm, Cooma was hit with 40mm, Bundarra, near Inverell, had 38mm and Young received 35mm.
For Wednesday, December 20 (sourced from the Bureau of Meteorology)
TAMWORTH
Possible rainfall: 15-40mm
Chance of any rain: 100pc
NARRABRI
Possible rainfall: 10-35mm
Chance of any rain: 100pc
DUBBO
Possible rainfall: 8-35mm
Chance of any rain: 100pc
ORANGE
Possible rainfall: 6-35mm
Chance of any rain: 100pc
WAGGA WAGGA
Possible rainfall: 0-2mm
Chance of any rain: 60pc
BOURKE
Possible rainfall: 0-15mm
Chance of any rain: 80pc
COBAR
Possible rainfall: 0-5mm
Chance of any rain: 60pc
PARKES
Possible rainfall: 3-25mm
Chance of any rain: 95pc
LIGHTNING RIDGE
Possible rainfall: 7-25mm
Chance of any rain: 95pc
MUSWELLBROOK
Possible rainfall: 20-50mm
Chance of any rain: 100pc
GRAFTON
Possible rainfall: 0-10mm
Chance of any rain: 70pc
BATEMANS BAY
Possible rainfall: 1-15mm
Chance of any rain: 90pc
BEGA
Possible rainfall: 0-4mm
Chance of any rain: 70pc
