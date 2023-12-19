Tips for managing Fusarium crown rot risk

Rather than reach for the boom spray, growers will need to assess and manage their risk before sowing cereals in 2024 to minimise impacts of Fusarium crown rot.
Off the back of consecutive wet seasons and a dry year forecast for 2024, crown rot, which has been found across all cropping regions in NSW this year, has the potential to thrive and reduce yields.
A study conducted by the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) showed that of 1200 cereal paddocks sampled between 2019 and 2022 across the state, more than 90 per cent had some level of crown rot.
In southern NSW alone (from Forbes to the Victorian border), NSW DPI have sampled 90 cereal paddocks in 2023 with visual scores indicating that just over 90pc of paddocks had some level of FCR.
Of those, 43pc appeared to have low-to-medium incidence levels, 22pc high and 35pc very high.
While it did not mean all growers had reduced yields due to the varying levels of infection and climatic conditions, NSW DPI research officer Brad Baxter said it showed crown rot was existing in "our system quite frequently".
"It is widespread in most regions each year, but the severity changes from season to season, and the greatest yield losses are seen in dry years," Mr Baxter said.
"We tend to find higher levels in northern NSW because a lot of areas grow on stored moisture and they grow durum more frequently."
FCR is a stubble-borne disease that restricts the flow of water and nutrients to developing heads when plants are under moisture or heat stress at grain fill.
"It's like clogging up a straw, when the plant is filling grain and needs moisture and nutrients from the soil, FCR clogs up the xylem so can't access those resources to fill the grain," Mr Baxter said.
"You end up seeing the heads free of grain or pinched grain and significant yield losses, which varies with different cereal crop types."
All cereals can be infected, including bread wheat and barley, but durum is the most susceptible.
Mr Baxter said the difficulty with crown rot was once you had infection, a grower did not have many in-crop management options and "you can't spray for it".
He said all management techniques needed to be done prior to sowing including assessing risk prior to sowing, considering a break crop free of grass weeds, which was planting anything like canola, field peas, lupins, chickpea or faba beans.
It's important to keep the break crop free of grass weeds, which could be an alternative host for FCR.
"The more cereal crops you grow in a row, the higher your risk is going to be," he said.
"Research shows that in some instances having a break crop for one year is not enough, so going for two non-consecutive cereal crops could help break down the risk."
Mr Baxter said other management included inter-row sowing, sowing early within the variety's window, nitrogen management, as well as seed treatment, with a new option to hit the market next year that looked promising.
"It is so important to know your risk to help make decisions and have a long-term management plan," he said.
The NSW DPI is also offering a free testing service where growers can submit cereal stubble samples to provide real-time disease surveillance and diagnostics direct to growers.
A sampling protocol will be sent out to the growers who will have to collect stubble from across their paddocks, put it in a paper bag and dry it for a couple of days before posting it.
Alternatively, a commercial service, PreDictaB, is available to assess pathogen levels prior to sowing.
