Farm panel set to review ag's raft of industry codes

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
Updated December 20 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 3:00pm
The state government is set to test and review an agricultural industry code of practice to reduce land use conflict between producers and their neighbours.

