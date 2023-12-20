Farm panel set to review ag's raft of industry codes

The state government is set to test and review an agricultural industry code of practice to reduce land use conflict between producers and their neighbours.
It comes after the government last week called for tenders for skilled professionals to apply for the role of independent agriculture commissioner who will chair a pilot farm practices panel that will address these land conflict issues.
While there is not one single agricultural industry code of practice, a number of commodities have existing codes of practice including horticulture, poultry, pig and beef.
NSW Farmers' new CEO Annabel Johnson said there could not be a single code of practice for agriculture because it was "far too varied for what we do".
"It will work on a commodity by commodity basis for those experiencing nuisance complaints," Ms Johnson said.
"If blueberries (industry) say we are getting a lot of nuisance complaints, can we get our current code of conduct turned into a code of practice so producers that are complying are protected.
"We are comfortable with that approach, it will protect farmers from nuisance complaints."
But Ms Johnson said there was no requirement for producers to implement what was under the code of practice.
The panel will also provide authoritative advice on what operating practices associated with land use conflict are normal and good operating practice for the relevant industry sector.
When required the NSW Department of Primary Industries will provide secretariat, administrative, policy and project management support to the commissioner.
Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty said the state government had released an expression of interest for an independent agriculture commissioner who would require strong stakeholder skills to engage with groups across the sector.
"To be successful in this critical role we require someone who has extensive high-level professional and technical experience," Ms Moriarty said.
"Plus knowledge of land use issues, farming practices and agricultural land use, as well as strategic policy issues and the formulation of effective advice."
