Three men die following crash on regional highway

Three men have died after a car crashed in the North West Slopes on Wednesday morning.
Emergency services responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at roughly 6.30am on Wednesday, December 20, which closed the Kamilaroi Highway, near Curlewis, about 20 kilometres south of Gunnedah, police said in a statement.
"Three back-seat passengers died at the scene. They are yet to be formally identified," the statement read.
"The driver - a 24-year-old man - was not injured and has been taken to Tamworth hospital for mandatory testing.
"The front passenger - a woman - was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before she was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition."
Police officers have established a crime scene and an investigation has commenced with the assistance of crash investigation unit specialist officers.
The Kamilaroi Highway is closed in both directions between Curlewis and Gunnedah. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and monitor www.livetraffic.com for updates.
As inquiries continue police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash - or has dashcam footage - to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
