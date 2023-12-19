The Land
Home/News

Three men die following crash on regional highway

Updated December 20 2023 - 10:48am, first published 10:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three men have died after a car crashed in the North West Slopes. File picture
Three men have died after a car crashed in the North West Slopes. File picture

Three men have died after a car crashed in the North West Slopes on Wednesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.