The Land
Home/Markets

'Off the charts,' meet the business processing tens of thousands of animals in lead up to Christmas

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
Updated December 20 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 2:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Off the charts,' meet the business processing tens of thousands of animals in lead up to Christmas
'Off the charts,' meet the business processing tens of thousands of animals in lead up to Christmas

If you've stepped foot in any one of Australia's major saleyards in the past few weeks, there's more than a good chance you would have come across Outcross.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.