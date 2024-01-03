Connecting the farm to the dinner plate

The new year has brought with it a fresh opportunity to tackle some persistent issues facing agriculture.
While there are 8.2 million people in NSW, most of them live in the Greater Sydney area, meaning the majority of those in our state are disconnected from those who grow healthy plants and healthy animals.
NSW Farmers is clear in the need to make that connection between farm gate and dinner plate, and we will be progressing the following policy priorities to drive up the importance of food and fibre production.
We really need to reverse the pressure on productive land from industrialisation, whether that's in the form of new developments, transmission infrastructure, mining and gas, or even outdated planning for affordable housing for regional workers.
We need better road and rail infrastructure to get produce out of our paddocks and into the marketplace, because after years of fires and floods, our crumbling and outdated supply chains are costing everyone more and more every day.
We welcomed the NSW Government's commitment to a crackdown on pests and weeds on public lands because mismanagement is costing farmers and the state economy both time and money. With work on setting up a new Biosecurity Commissioner underway, we hope to see this commitment become a reality in 2024.
Measures to improve practical productivity must be prioritised, and we need regional liveability to be addressed, so farmers can secure the workforce needed to grow food and fibre.
Beyond those priorities, we know there is a pressing need to recalibrate the state's role in the Murray-Darling Basin Plan, so that productive water remains available to grow healthy plants and healthy animals.
We have been encouraged by a greater understanding of the critical role of farming to all Australians, but there is still a lot of work to do in ensuring agriculture has a healthy future in NSW.
This is why NSW Farmers will continue to pursue these priorities, which will provide a more secure future for our farmers and our regional communities.
