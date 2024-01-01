The Land
Uncertainty for the next generation of young farmers

Denis Howard
Denis Howard
January 1 2024 - 6:00pm
Kim Byrnes (right), pictured with her dad Bernie at Wirrirlah, Moree, wants to expand their cotton operation but doesn't know if the water will be there to do so. Picture courtesy of Andrew Pearson Photography
Kim Byrnes (right), pictured with her dad Bernie at Wirrirlah, Moree, wants to expand their cotton operation but doesn't know if the water will be there to do so. Picture courtesy of Andrew Pearson Photography

The passing of the federal Government's Recovering Our Rivers bill allowing for Murray-Darling Basin water buybacks is just another thing in a long list of obstacles for younger farmers trying to make their way in agriculture.

