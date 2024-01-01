Uncertainty for the next generation of young farmers

The passing of the federal Government's Recovering Our Rivers bill allowing for Murray-Darling Basin water buybacks is just another thing in a long list of obstacles for younger farmers trying to make their way in agriculture.
Already under pressure through high input costs and smaller margins, the possibility of buybacks has some young farmers treading water while others are reconsidering their chosen vocation altogether.
The Land spoke to some up and coming farmers already being affected by the Government's policy.
Kim Byrnes, 29, (on our cover with her father, Bernie) has steadily been taking over the day-to-day running of the 5000 hectare family farm, Wirrirlah, near Moree, where they grow around 800ha of irrigated cotton each year.
Ms Byrnes has been on the farm for nearly 10 years and sees opportunities for expansion, but is hesitant to do so with the uncertainty surrounding water availability.
"It's actually quite terrifying as a younger farmer after taking the reins over from your dad, as now there are these buybacks which are a large concern," she said.
"You have all these ideas about how things can be improved, where you want to expand and what new infrastructure you want to build.
"But with these water buybacks, it's just terrifying because you think to yourself, how can I spend this money and go through all the rigmarole that you have to go through to get your pads approved and all the rest of it and the water may not be there at the end of it.
"You outlay all this money and then the government can turn around in a split second and pass the bill that affects your livelihood for the rest of your life.
"Our parents and the people that have been before us, they built these paddocks going off the fact they had this water availability when they were starting out, when they decided to start growing irrigated cotton and irrigated crops in general out here."
Water availability will also dictate what crops Ms Byrnes will grow each year.
"We're irrigating cotton this year, but if water availability is a bit less, we'll irrigate something like sorghum, which only uses one or two waters in the summer," she said.
"We're always really conscious of how much water we have available for the season, and we try and plant as much crop as we can while also being very wary that if it doesn't rain the entire season, we've got to have enough water there to supply the crops in the heat of the summer.
"If you don't, then you have to look at other options. I just think that the unknown is what scares me the most."
Ms Byrnes feels politicians are making decisions without understanding what's happening at ground level.
"I think there's been no community consultation. It sort of feels like there's a political agenda and they really don't care about the towns like Moree," she says.
"After this bill passed, an email came out from the Gwydir Valley Irrigators Association and saying they don't know how much water the government is going to want from our basin.
"I'm worried that it's going to put strain on a lot of smaller family farms.
"Politicians really don't think about the fact that we're not all big corporate farms with thousands of megalitres in our licence."
Daniel Andreazza, 30, has spent the past five years working the family farm Willbriggie, near Griffith, after completing an accounting degree at university.
Rice has been the predominant crop for the Andreazza family since Daniel's father Glen and mother Julie purchased the property in 1991.
Known for being innovative farmers, the Andreazza family believe they are at their maximum water efficiency for their 645ha irrigation operation and any loss of water could be disastrous.
The possibility of buybacks is weighing heavily on Daniel.
"For me, individually, it's extremely difficult," he said.
"For the past 10 to 15 years, mum and dad have spent I don't know how much money making this business drought proof and getting it as absolutely water efficient as possible. I don't know that there's a whole lot more we can do on our side of the channel, we're about as efficient as we can get.
"The margins are getting tighter and they're taking more and more water from us. If all of a sudden water has to jump up again, it's going to become unaffordable very, very quickly.
"You also become limited in the crops you can grow."
The possibility of buybacks has the young Mr Andreazza questioning his future.
"Our parents told all of us kids 'you're not going anywhere near the farm without some something behind you because everything's just too unstable'," he said.
"Part of me wants to settle in and say okay, this is my career for the rest of my life.
"I can't do that as I just don't know if it's still going to be there in years to come.
"I have my accounting degree, but I love what I do, that's why I do it. It's awesome knowing that you're growing food, but it's going to eventually get to the point where there's not enough in it to warrant the work that you have to do."
Mr Andreazza has serious concerns what the buybacks may do for food security in our country.
"We saw with COVID how quickly supermarket shelves became bare and it appears we're fairly reliant on other countries," he said.
"I don't understand why we would want to become more reliant when we've had a taste of how quickly food can become short.
"We should be (shoring) up our own food supply rather than hurting it.
"It scares me for my kids and hopefully grand-kids."
Mark Norman, 41, runs a small hay producing operation with his "pretty much retired" parents on Karmaglen, near Canowindra in the state's Central West, where they produce around 10,000 small bales every year.
Mr Norman has changed the way he irrigates the 20ha of his 50ha property, trying to achieve the most out of his 200ML allocation for his even split of winter cropping and lucerne production.
Mr Norman does two waterings per cut using a pivot and side rail irrigators with a 12 hour run, producing the equivalent of about three inches (76mm) of water.
While he is passionate about farming and loves what he does, Mr Norman said he he is already steering his daughter in a different direction rather than following in his footsteps.
"This is not a moneymaker's lifestyle, but love it. It's in the blood unfortunately," he said.
"I am already pointing my daughter towards other careers because there is just too much uncertainty in farming.
"At the moment our hay prices are good but if water costs more, because there is less in the pool, and we have to continue to raise hay prices we could price ourselves out of the market.
"We're a small operation and we don't have the scale to absorb increased water costs.
"People may look at buybacks as a quick way to make a buck, but they don't realise the affect they are having on everyone else."
Mr Norman said he has made some water efficiency changes to make better use of his allocation.
"We've moved away from high pressure irrigation. When we first started, we had hard hose and soft hose guns, but we've moved to a pivot and a lateral with low pressure sprinklers," he said.
"When your margins are tight, you've got to make the absolute most out of every dollar you put into it."
Mr Norman said a neighbouring property has hit the market and he thought about expansion, but the uncertainty around the buybacks has quashed that.
Daniel Kydd and his family run a 2000-head dairy 20 kilometres from Finley in the Southern Riverina, an operation reliant upon irrigation. The area was hit hard by the 2012 round of water buybacks and Mr Kydd said it is already being affected by the possibility of another round.
"The possibility of water buybacks has made us change the way we have gone about managing our enterprise," he said.
"If there's more demand with a limited supply of water, there's going to be an increase in price.
"To continue to operate under those conditions, at some point you have to change your business structure."
"We have had to work to minimise risks. We found ourselves in a bit of a position with less reliable water so we have changed our structure.
"We used to rely upon home-grown pasture where as now we rely more on imported feed."
Murray Dairy regional manager Lachlan Barnes said the 2012 buybacks had a profound impact on the region and questioned future the viability of further purchases.
"There's a saying that when a measure becomes a target it becomes a bad measure," he said.
"It's not good when the plan moves away from what it was designed to do and begins just chasing numbers.
"This area seemed to be a target for buybacks in 2012 because it was a regulated system and it was a way to really start to make some big inroads quickly into the target they had.
"There's less dairy farmers in the region now because they've changed to a less intensive style of agriculture with less employees and less need for services."
