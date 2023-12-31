Key grazing practices for pastures

There are a number of important determinates to the most appropriate grazing management.
Pasture species type, commonly involving at least several species per pasture, time of year, seasonal conditions, livestock requirements - quantity and quality - need for long term pasture persistence - and/or upgrading - plus aspects like building soil carbon, are all included.
However, regardless of all these aspects, a key grazing management feature is to always maintain good groundcover, close to 100 per cent, plus not to graze pastures into the ground.
Good groundcover helps capture rainfall when it does occur, helps prevent erosion, and maximises recovery rate.
Some major grazing studies support that regardless of grazing strategy, nothing is more important than retaining good groundcover and leaving adequate pasture to best capture sunlight for efficient regrowth.
Some friends and clients of mine don't move stock off some pasture paddocks all that often.
But their pastures are some of the best in the state.
Their philosophy is mainly a conservative stocking rate and to never overgraze.
Their pastures are mainly multispecies, native perennial grasses and winter legumes. They also, as required, corrects soil deficiencies.
There are published, including in this column, long term trials that document that lengthy grazing can be as productive, and sometimes more productive, compared to rapid rotational grazing involving many paddocks and long rest breaks.
Research supports some pastures, especially many perennials, respond to a degree of rotational grazing.
Lucerne for example, between mid-spring to mid-autumn, can go from well grazed to 10pc flowering - the ideal desirable recovery time is often 45 to 50 days.
This is about the ideal period for root reserves to be rebuilt and excellent quality for grazing or hay.
Temperate perennials like phalaris respond well to a degree of grazing and rest.
Research has noted three weeks grazing and six weeks recovery is sound practice.
It is especially important to allow phalaris to flower in spring.
Big paddocks, subdivided, can help with better pasture utilisation - especially sheep.
Ideal paddock size depends on many factors, including typical mob or flock sizes, different soil types and terrain, as well as property size.
In our own case we have doubled paddock numbers in the last 14 years, together with upgraded water points.
Far more options are now available for feed allocation and paddock resting where required.
For example, a weaker paddock may need more resting to restore strength.
Quality against quantity can also be a management issue.
Some industry studies show maximum quality when perennial grass is two weeks compared to six weeks post previous grazing. But quantity is greater from less intensively grazed treatments. Persistence can also be adversely impacted by too frequent grazing.
Autumn germinating of winter legumes, in a native perennial or tropical grass pasture, desirably needs summer herbage grazed down to below three tonnes per hectare drymatter.
Also, winter legumes will generally provide far more winter feed, as well as better build soil nitrogen, if allowed to develop to around 1t/ha drymatter before grazed.
Similar in spring for summer native or introduced perennial grasses.
If winter early spring conditions have been excellent, it is best for summer grass growth rate and strength if winter herbage is also restricted to 3t/ha drymatter, or lower.
Annual legumes like sub clover, are generally best managed, both for quality and productivity, if drymatter levels are maintained around 1-3.5t/ha.
Research some time ago did not show any advantage in rotating compared to set stocking, provided neither treatment resulted in overgrazing.
Also important for winter legumes, especially until a soil seed bank has built up, is to ensure good seed set is allowed to occur.
This is especially important for aerial seeding species, especially in drier years.
Livestock requirements are a vital part of grazing management.
Commonly it is best management to run several mobs or flocks - especially when separating for aspects like twins, weaner heifers or ewes not yet considered suitable for mating - and for allocating often restricted levels of quality feed to animals soon destined for market.
