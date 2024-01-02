A safe journey starts with education and compassion

As we embrace the delights of this wonderful state during the summer holiday season, my sincere hope is that everyone exercises caution on the roads.
This time, meant for family, friends, and celebration, should not be overshadowed by the tragedy of road accidents.
Road safety is a collective responsibility that extends to all of us - drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and cyclists.
It is in this spirit of shared responsibility that CWA of NSW urges the NSW government to consider a vital addition to our road safety measures: compulsory basic first aid training for learner drivers.
The statistics are stark, and the urgency cannot be overstated. Regional and remote roads bear a disproportionate burden of road crash deaths, constituting around 55 per cent of fatalities.
In remote areas, the risk of being killed on the road is a staggering 11 times higher than in major cities. These statistics emphasise the critical need for targeted strategies to enhance road safety in these areas.
In my travels across remote, rural and regional NSW in the last two years, I've observed the distinct challenges that road users encounter in these areas.
The availability of immediate medical assistance is limited, underscoring the importance of possessing basic first aid skills.
However, given Australia's low rates of first aid training, the chances of a trained bystander being able to help at the scene of a road accident are, unfortunately, slim.
Road safety isn't confined to obeying speed limits or wearing seat belts - it extends to our ability to respond in times of crisis.
Introducing first aid training for learner drivers is a proactive step towards building a safer and more resilient society.
This training goes beyond just teaching technical skills - it instils a sense of responsibility and empathy in learner drivers.
Critics may argue adding more requirements to the driver education program is burdensome. However, road safety demands a holistic approach. Defensive driving techniques and knowledge of road rules are crucial, but so is the ability to provide immediate assistance in emergencies.
Compulsory first aid training complements existing education efforts, enriching the knowledge base of our new drivers, and it has long been a successful part of learner driver training in many European countries.
Learning from these experiences, we can tailor a program that suits the unique characteristics of NSW.
It's not just about fulfilling a regulatory requirement, it's about fostering a culture of responsibility, preparedness, and empathy.
The NSW government's 2026 Road Safety Action Plan, announced in 2022, sets ambitious targets to reduce deaths and serious injuries on our roads.
As a part of this comprehensive strategy, the inclusion of compulsory first aid training for learners aligns with the overarching goal of creating safer roads and communities.
By equipping our new drivers with the skills and knowledge to respond effectively in emergencies, we are sowing the seeds for a society that values human life and prioritises the well-being of its members.
I call upon the NSW government to consider this proposal seriously and take a decisive step towards a safer, more compassionate NSW.
The investment in education today will yield immeasurable returns in lives saved, injuries prevented, and a society united in its commitment to road safety.
