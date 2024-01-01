The Land
Home/News

Young sires' first progeny at auction

By Virginia Harvey
January 1 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Each year, new sires emerge, and now seems timely to examine horses which will be represented with their first Australian crop progeny at this year's major live auctions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.