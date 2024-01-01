Young sires' first progeny at auction

Each year, new sires emerge, and now seems timely to examine horses which will be represented with their first Australian crop progeny at this year's major live auctions.
The forthcoming Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale, which begins on Tuesday, has a total of 26 first-crop sires.
Anders, Widden Stud, Widden Valley; group winning sprinting son of Not A Single Doubt.
Bivouac, Darley, Aberdeen; joint champion three-year-old Australian sprinter (three group one wins) by champion Exceed and Excel.
Cool Aza Beel (NZ), Newhaven Park, Boorowa; champion NZ juvenile by champion sire Savabeel.
Dirty Work, Widden Stud, Victoria; MRC Schillaci Stakes-G2 winner by champion sire Written Tycoon.
Doubtland, Widden Stud, Victoria; Melbourne group two winner by Not A Single Doubt.
Farnan, Kia Ora Stud, Aberdeen; ATC Golden Slipper Stakes-G1 winner and champion juvenile, by Not A Single Doubt.
Graff, Kitchwin Hills, Scone; Melbourne group two winner and Sydney group three sprint winner by Star Witness.
Hanseatic, Rosemount Stud, Victoria; Melbourne group two winning juvenile by Street Boss (USA), by champion sire Street Cry.
King's Legacy, Coolmore Stud, Jerrys Plains; dual group one winning juvenile by Redoute's Choice.
North Pacific, Newgate Farm, Aberdeen; Sydney group winner by I Am Invincible sire Brazen Beau.
Ole Kirk, Vinery Stud, Scone; co-champion three-year-old colt by Written Tycoon.
Peltzer, Twin Hills, Cootamundra; Dual Sydney group winner, by champion So You Think.
Prague, Kia Ora Stallions, Aberdeen; dual Sydney group winning juvenile by Redoute's Choice.
Prince Fawaz, Oaklands Stud, Queensland; two-year-old group one winner by Fastnet Rock.
Sandbar, Kooringal Stud, Wagga Wagga; dual Sydney stakes winner by Snitzel.
Tagaloa, Yulong, Victoria; MRC Blue Diamond Stakes-G1 winner at two, by Lord Kanaloa (Japan).
Time To Reign, Kingstar Farm, Denman; ATC Silver Slipper Stakes-G2 winner by Time For War.
Admire Mars (Japan), Arrowfield Stud, Scone; champion juvenile Japanese colt by Daiwa Major, which is by influential US-bred sire, Sunday Silence.
Circus Maximus (IRE), Windsor Park Stud, NZ; champion European miler by iconic Irish sire Galileo.
Earthlight (IRE), Darley, Victoria; champion juvenile French colt, by US-bred Shamardal.
Fierce Impact (Japan), Leneva Park, Victoria; Triple Melbourne group one winner by Deep Impact.
Ghaiyyath (IRE), Darley, Victoria; European Horse Of The Year 2020, by champion sire Dubawi.
Hello Youmzain (FR), Cambridge Stud, NZ; Royal Ascot Diamond Jubilee Stakes-G1 winner by Danehill sire Kodiac (GB).
Lucky Vega (IRE), Yulong, Victoria; Irish group one winner by Lope De Vega.
Russian Camelot (IRE), Widden Stud, Victoria; MRC Underwood Stakes-G1 and SAJC South Australian Derby-G1 by Camelot (GB).
Wootton Bassett (GB), Coolmore Stud, Jerrys Plains; already an outstanding sire in Europe by former NZ shuttle horse Iffraaj.
Watch out for tough galloper Nosey, a 10-year-old bay gelding trained at Cessnock by Jeremy Sylvester.
Nosey has had a long career, racing 72 times for nine wins, five seconds and five thirds. Recently finishing second in an open handicap at Bong Bong picnics, Nosey then won at an Armidale TAB meeting, which took his earnings to $225,000.
Also part-owned by Sylvester, Nosey is by former Emirates Park, Murrurundi, stallion Eavesdropper, a US-bred son of Kingmambo's Mr Prospector.
Take a look at the race record of another veteran galloper, Fab's Cowboy.
Racing around outback Queensland and trained at Moranbah by Bevan Johnson, the 12-year-old won his 50th race last month when successful over 1200 metres at Mount Isa.
Fab's Cowboy has had 50 wins, 31 seconds, and 12 thirds from 147 starts, for prizemoney of $410,000. He is by long-forgotten import, the US-bred Greenwood Lake (by Meadowlake), and produced from the winning mare Real Live Woman by another long-forgotten shuttle sire, Supremo.
