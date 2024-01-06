Tips to take on Young Woman zone finals

We are three months from returning to the most ticketed event in the southern hemisphere - Sydney Royal, where the country comes to the city.
This time 12 months ago, I was named the Cooma Young Woman for the second time. I always had a dream to be a part of the competition; hearing of the experiences and seeing the doors that opened for those before me, I knew it was something I would love to be involved in one day.
I remember entering the "Junior Showgirl" competition at Cooma Show when I was 12. Most other girls were in nice dresses. I was dressed in my best work shirt and jeans as I was also participating in the junior judging at the same time. I guess I have always been one to make the most of opportunities.
My Young Woman journey began in 2022, representing Cooma. I was very excited. This was my time, something I'd dreamed of. The zone final was held in Cooma. Was I nervous? Very. I hadn't had much interview experience, however, I reached out for advice from some mentors, and I felt prepared.
We were interviewed during the day before progressing to a dinner, I was fortunate to have a large support crew, and it was a lovely evening with the other finalists and their guests.
I had put everything I could into the competition; it was nerve-racking to speak on stage, but I did it. I was proud of my efforts. The next stage was becoming a state finalist. What an experience that awaited those who were successful that night. I wasn't announced as a state finalist and I was a little devastated, but it just wasn't my time.
For the next 12 months, the universe really wanted to test my resilience. There were tough moments, hard decisions, but mostly a lot of personal growth. I still felt I had more to give the Young Woman competition. The opportunity arose when Cooma Show needed a 2023 Young Woman.
I was a little conflicted. I didn't want to see the show not have a representative, and I wanted to enter again, but at the same time I felt almost embarrassed to be putting my name down. I'd already had my shot. What would everyone think?
I am glad I didn't let those thoughts stop me. I went to the zone final in Yass, a very different experience from my first time. From here, I had the experience of a lifetime, a week at Sydney Royal with 13 other amazing girls from across NSW - from Nowra to Lismore, Lockhart to Moree and way out west.
The experience is so unique, a full agenda, where we were part of it all, from behind-the-scenes access to front-row seats for the entertainment; we dined like queens and smiled and walked around the show, with a few wardrobe changes here and there. The people you meet and the connections you make are life-changing.
This whole program is so unique, from being involved at your local show, the zone finals and for some, the Sydney Royal, because you really walk into it as strangers and leave as friends.
You can be anyone, doing anything, from a radio host, dietitian, mortgage broker, financial advisor, vet, teacher, student, livestock agent, and real estate agent to passionate cow, alpaca or sheep lovers.
Presentation, interviews, personality, general knowledge, goals, and ambitions are important parts of this journey. I believe it is important to always remember who you are and understand your "why".
For some people like me, it may have always been a dream. Others might feel they have been thrown into the deep end, but all feelings are ok.
During and after this experience, at your local show, the zone final, and Sydney Royal, your networks will explode. You will continue to meet and connect with more and more young women, all on a similar journey.
While you are on this journey, try to think about this.
As young women, you are unique, but I believe we are all here because we are connected by:
It is up to you what you choose to do with the experience - it is by facing our fears and embracing the opportunities that we truly grow.
Congratulations to those who have stepped out of their comfort zone, for investing time in yourself, choosing to represent your community and being open to opportunity. I wish you all the best on this journey, build your networks and friendships, challenge yourself, but mostly embrace the experience and have fun.
