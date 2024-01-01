The Land
Home/News

Storms, flash floods warning for state's north

Updated January 1 2024 - 4:32pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bureau of Meterology has warned of the potential for severe storms in parts of the state's north. Picture by Shutterstock.
The Bureau of Meterology has warned of the potential for severe storms in parts of the state's north. Picture by Shutterstock.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned a high pressure system moving into the Tasman Sea is directing persistent and humid east to south-easterly winds across the north-eastern parts of NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.