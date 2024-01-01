Storms, flash floods warning for state's north

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned a high pressure system moving into the Tasman Sea is directing persistent and humid east to south-easterly winds across the north-eastern parts of NSW.
This could trigger persistent showers and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall, further supported by an upper trough to the west.
The Bureau said this could include heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding in the Northern Rivers and Northern Tablelands districts during Monday.
Three to six-hourly rainfall totals between 80 and 160 millimetres are possible, with isolated 24-hourly totals exceeding 250mm possible, the BOM said.
"Localised intense rainfall is possible under areas of persistent heavy thunderstorms. Separate severe thunderstorm warnings may be issued to highlight areas of intense falls if they are expected," it said in its warning.
Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Tweed Heads, Murwillumbah, Byron Bay, Casino and Kyogle in the Northern Rivers, as well as Tingha, Bundarra, Warialda, Barraba and Bingara in the Northern Tablelands and Slopes.
The Bureau also reported significant 24 hour rainfall to 9am today of 307mm at Limpinwood, 297mm at Numinbah, 205mm at Coffs Harbour Airport, and 190mm at Sawtell.
