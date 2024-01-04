Working dogs boost labor efficiency in sheep industry

Working dogs are pulling their weight within the sheep industry, as many producers are choosing to rely upon an extra set of four-legs to fill their labour needs.
Superfine wool producer and owner of Gwydir Kelpie stud, Tony Overton, said this year he expected dog sale prices to fall back, along with the rest of the industry's market prices, however this wasn't the case.
"Dog sales averages remained strong, and the only reason I can think of for this, is that labour is still short," he said.
Mr Overton said the lack of understanding around how to use dogs to better handle livestock is a shortcoming for the sheep industry, due to the attitude that sheep can make for hard work.
"I am a big advocate for using working dogs. I recognise the value they can bring to an enterprise, and in my opinion, I think if more people understood how to better handle sheep, there would be less who leave the industry," he said.
Mr Overton manages a wool and beef cattle operation in the Walcha district. The operation consists of 20,000 Merinos and 600 head of breeding cows.
He said working dogs are a tool of the stock-person's trade, and that the benefits of using working dogs to handle livestock far outweigh any reason not to.
"There are people in the livestock industry who don't know how to work a dog, yet we go out and learn how to grow grass, and how to do everything else in agriculture. So I don't understand why a lot of farmers don't want to go and learn how to work a dog as well."
Mr Overton said more industry people should recognise the need to learn the skill of working a dog, as it's another tool of the trade that can lead to better employment opportunities.
"It's one of our biggest challenges with staff. I can't ask a stationhand to go buy, say, an $8000 dog," he said.
However, it appears we don't often add up the value of what our dog does for us. "This year we pulled our rams out and three of us mustered, and put 8000 head through the draft, but there wasn't a sweat on anyone's brow. When you're doing big numbers, dogs ease the physical labour load significantly on you and your staff."
He said it's not just about working a dog, it is about livestock handling. "They go hand-in-hand; the better your dogs get, the better your stock will get. And the better your stock gets then the better your dogs get."
"It's about whole-farm efficiencies - it's not one plus one equals two - there are a whole range of better outcomes from having your stock handled correctly using dogs. You'll get higher performances, and while there is evidence on this in the feedlot industry in cattle, there has never been a lot of work done within the sheep job. But it's very noticeable, if you can get good staff that can handle their stock properly."
Mr Overton said livestock need to learn how to respond well to, and handle, pressure and this is where dogs are most useful in educating the stock.
"It's not always about being soft and low pressure, sometimes you need to put it on them, but sheep need to understand what pressure is and how to respond to the pressure," he said.
"Livestock that can handle pressure make for more resilient animals, because pressure can come in a lot of forms, whether it's worms, flies, lambing, or being dragged over the shearing shed board.
"It's a shame that it isn't evidence-based, but it would be a hard thing to measure.
"You can have a very good stockperson who doesn't necessarily have brilliant dogs - because dogs are a tool, and they have to fit into your enterprise. What type of dog suits my job may not suit another person and the type of country or livestock they contend with - it really is horses for courses."
He said working a dog is just part of a livestock person's education.
"Working dogs is all part of education for our staff. It's always good to have refreshers and I myself do this regularly, running and attending dog schools. You can always get the job done better."
Mr Overton recalls a crew that were feeling very overworked, in an operation which runs 10,000 dry cattle.
"They attended a dog and stockhandling school that I ran, and one of the fellas in attendance commented, 'we've got more stock now, less staff, and we are actually getting home earlier'.
"Having good dogs and good stockmen is all about enjoying life more, and actually making more money out of the enterprise.
"And often station hands will say, 'well I don't make any more money', and I say, 'well no you don't today however, you do become more employable'."
The idea of working dogs as employees is a topical debate, as to how workers should be compensated for maintaining a team of dogs, or even if dogs should be on their own day rate.
While the Pastoral Award contains provisions for employees who are required to supply their own working dog, such as special allowances from their employer (if mutually agreed upon), these allowances are not standard practice and are highly subjective across the various workplaces.
Special allowances may include supplied dog food or in some cases, the coverage of veterinary costs incurred while at work.
Mr Overton recalls working for a crutching contractor years ago, where his dogs were paid on a per head of sheep through the yards basis.
He said it's very rare for a dog to be doing all the stock work on its own, and that the value still remains with the skill of the stockperson and how they use their dogs to get the job done.
"I like to think of a stockperson as a mechanic, each has their own set of tools.
"The mechanic invests in a good set of tools that are going to do his job better - so you are still paying the mechanic - you're not paying his tools.
"You can have the prettiest set of tools, and they could be a horrible mechanic, or he can have a rough looking set of tools, but he still gets the motor running, and that is the same with dogs.
"The value is starting to be put on those people who are good at handling livestock, and have a good team of dogs to go with it; and there are some really good job opportunities out there that will pay those people accordingly."
Mr Overton said from a producer's perspective, it is all about the throughput.
"Often you'll have a bloke turn up, and his dogs don't look the best, but it's about the job he gets done for you - are the catching pens full? Or is the B-double loaded?
"For me that is how you determine whether the dog is doing its job or not.
"Staff turn up with a dog, and that dog might have some big shortcomings, but for me, whatever those shortcomings are, it is then up to the stockperson to make up for those.
"It's still a team event, and I haven't seen a perfect dog yet."
