The Land
Home/News

Flood rescuers busy in northern NSW

By Keira Jenkins, Michael Mehr, John Kidman and Kat Wong
January 2 2024 - 9:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heavy rain and flash flooding are continuing to impact Queensland's southeast and northern NSW. (Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS)
Heavy rain and flash flooding are continuing to impact Queensland's southeast and northern NSW. (Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS)

Rescuers have responded to at least 115 incidents in 24 hours triggered by storms and flooding in northern NSW as Queensland's saturated southeast braces for yet more rain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.