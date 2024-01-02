The Land
Widespread rain lifts cattle market confidence

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
January 3 2024 - 6:00am
Phillip 'Rocky' Ried and Robyn Star, Killarney, Tallangatta Valley, Victoria, with 20 Table Top-blood Angus steers weighing 365 kilograms they sold for $1170 a head at Wodonga on Tuesday. Picture by Stephen Burns.
A strong market on the opening of the annual weaner sales at Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange, Wodonga, bodes well for the cattle industry.

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

