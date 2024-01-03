Sorghum crops flourish with summer storms

Active storm patterns have put northern NSW and southern Queensland on track for an average to above average sorghum crop.
Most of the Darling Downs received 80 to 100 millimetres of rain in December following up the 100mm plus recorded in November.
Towns in northern NSW including, Moree, Narrabri and Gunnedah also benefited from the summer storm activity with sorghum crops now off to an ideal start for the 2024 season.
Earlier concerns that El Nino weather patterns would restrict summer crop production have been put aside as buyers eye off another big sorghum crop.
One month into summer, the impacts from the much talked about El Nino have tuned out to be milder than expected. It's good news for dairy farmers where previous events were economically challenging.
This comfort is being reflected in sorghum prices where new crop values have tumbled by more than $60 a tonne during the past 10 weeks.
Domestic grain markets have been very thin which isn't unusual for this time of the year, but buyers are showing no appetite to chase farmer grain supplies.
Most of the southern Qld feed grain buyers secured coverage first quarter coverage before the wetter weather patterns set in at prices well above the current values.
Harvest is now complete across just about all of Australia apart from the odd stragglers.
Overall, wheat harvest in southern NSW and Victorian came in better than expected as crops responded to the early October rain.
However, wheat and barley yields in South Australia and Western Australia have in shy of expectations,
based on bulk hander receivals.
GrainCorp's reported its Victoria's grain deliveries were about 4.1 million tonnes as of January 2, which included more than 530,000 tonnes in the past two weeks during the Christmas and new year's period.
GrainCorp's 2023 winter crop deliveries now exceed the massive crop in 2022 where they reported just over 3.9 million tonnes of harvest receivals.
Wheat yield reports of five to six tonnes a hectare were not uncommon with even higher barley yields.
Deliveries will continue to climb further. Growers are still delivering in parts of western Victoria and the Wimmera.
Benchmark CBOT wheat futures fell 21pc in 2023. Supply fears eased through the year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which pushed prices sharply higher.
Prices subsided in the year as the Black Sea wheat supplies continued to flow helped by another large Russian wheat harvest.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.