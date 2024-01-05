'It's saved them': Hay run delivers relief for fire-affected landholders

"Without this hay, we wouldn't be here."
They were the words Buck Akhurst, Ashford, said to Susannah Simpson, Fernlee Station, Ashford, after 15 truckloads of hay were delivered to the area late in 2023.
Ms Simpson, an on-ground coordinator for Aussie Hay Runners, has been distributing hay to fire-affected landholders since the latest drop-off started arriving on December 28.
During the past three or four months, fires have burnt through thousands of hectares of land throughout the Inverell Shire which came on the back of drought, Ms Simpson said.
A number of producers, like Mr Akhurst, were facing the prospect of having to sell their livestock but the hay has "saved them", he said.
"We had nothing, the cattle had nothing. We were still going to the fridge but the cattle couldn't," Mr Akhurst said.
BlazeAid has also been immensely supportive of the bushfire-affected communities in the Inverell LGA.
Volunteers have been working with a number of farmers and families to help them get back on their feet and replace around 27 kilometres of boundary fencing.
Ms Simpson - who lives at her property with husband Jeff Charles and children Zarleah, 11, Jaxon, 5, Zoey, 3, and Rylie, 12 months - said the work of all volunteers had been incredible.
And she has gone from seeing tears of despair to tears of happiness.
"To ring them [landholders] and say 'hey, I've got hay to give you' - I've had people crying on the phone with joy," she said.
"It's a beautiful thing to be able to volunteer to help with."
From November to early January, 97 truckloads of Hay have been sent to the Inverell local government area.
In total, 165 truckloads have been sent to the area in 2023 with more to be delivered later in January and February.
Along with Ms Simpson, Peter and Beth Sandral are also on-ground coordinators in the area.
They liaise with Aussie Hay Runners to distribute the hay in the region and are one of the important cogs in the machine that is Aussie Hay Runners.
Another one of those important cogs are the truck drivers.
For this run, they left Victoria on Boxing Day with the first loads getting to North West NSW on December 28.
Ms Simpson said the dedication of the truck drivers, most of whom travel from Victoria, and the humility was something to behold.
"They worked all the way through the holidays - they were delivering hay on New Year's Day here," she said.
"The dedication of those truck drivers - they go above and beyond.
"You talk to them and you thank them and they just say 'oh no, we just love to help rural Australia'.
"They're just a really beautiful bunch of people."
The Aussie Hay Runners work with the Rural Assistance Authority (RAA) NSW to find destinations in need of hay, gather donations from Victorians farmers then send trucks on the road to deliver the livestock feed.
In 2023, the organisation has assisted almost 1500 farmers on their 15 hay runs which delivered 19,435 bales of hay on the back of 520 trucks.
Aussie Hay Runners founder Linda Widdup, Carlisle River, Victoria, said a lot goes into running the organisation but one thing that was always easy was finding people willing to lend a hand.
"We've been running since 2019 and we started just with four trucks - now were up to 60-70. To get people to help, there's no stress about it. Everyone jumps on," she said.
There's no slowing down for Aussie Hay Runners, either.
Along with the hay bale deliveries to the Inverell local government area, they have just announced runs to the Upper Hunter and Clarence Valley and a run to Narrabri is on the cards once they are able to get trucks to the area.
"We've got four runs are currently on hold just because you can't get in, live fire and bit and pieces going on," Ms Widdup said.
