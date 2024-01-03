Photos from the 2024 Harrington Cup

Hawaiian shirts were the theme at the Harrington Cup meeting at Taree's Bushland Drive racecourse.
Punters aplenty turned out for the meeting on Tuesday, January 2, to see Scone trainer Rod Northam secure the spoils in the main race.
Four-year-old gelding Jacenza jumped as a $4.60 favourite in the 1300-metre Harrington Hotel Harrington Cup Benchmark 66 Handicap and led all the way to justify the price.
Jacenza was ridden by Chelsea Hillier to secure the win by 0.21 lengths over Imatruestar, trained by Taree's Grant Jobson.
The win gave Hillier a double for the day having already won aboard Lensman, trained by Taree's Wayne Wilkes, earlier in the day.
It was also a big day for Aaron Bullock.
The jockey rode three winners at the meeting along with a pair of second placings.
