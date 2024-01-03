The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Free trade agreement boosts red meat exports to UK

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
January 4 2024 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Red meat exports to the UK received a boost in 2023 thanks to the new free trade agreement. File picture.
Red meat exports to the UK received a boost in 2023 thanks to the new free trade agreement. File picture.

Red meat exports to the UK boomed in 2023 under the new free-trade agreement, with hopes that changes to other international tariffs could produce similar results in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.