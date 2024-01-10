Cattle market shifts to a more sustainable price level

Values for the quality cattle offered at last week's Wodonga weaner sales continued to surprise vendors, when many were quietly amazed at the prices paid after expecting a tougher start.
While graziers were happy with their sales, they also expressed the feeling that a margin of potential profit should be left for the buyers.
Tom Sleigh, Kooringal, Jerilderie, sold a pen of 11 Hereford steers weighing 360 kilograms for $1100, which he thought was good for the current market.
"Two years ago we got $2400 for our top steers, but perhaps today's [last Thursday] sale is where the market should be," Mr Sleigh said.
"Compared with previous years, I don't think our steers were as well finished as we would have liked, mainly due to the cool summer.
"We thought we got around three dollars [300 cents a kilogram] for them which is obviously 20c/kg to 30c/kg less than the Angus, but we are all lucky there had been rain up north."
Phillip Lavis, Bungowannah, was pleased with his sales on Wednesday last week, which included 26 Angus steers weighing 482kg that sold for $1535 a head.
He normally sells his weaners on AuctionsPlus, but held his draft over because the market was "a bit flat" last spring, and he had the feed to carry them through.
"It is a bit higher than I expected and I have made a better return by holding onto my calves through last year's flat sales," Mr Lavis said.
But Andrew Scott, Valley Vista, Coolac, said his sales were back on previous years.
This was the third year Mr Scott had sold at Wodonga and his top pen of Millah Murrah- and Table Top-blood Angus steers weighing 366kg sold for $1210.
"Two years ago when they weighed 355kg we sold them for $2700," he said.
"But on today's market we are still up around $300 on what we budgeted and expected three months ago."
Joe Baynes, Waverley Farming, Indigo, Victoria, had the best presented pen of Angus heifers, among his annual draft of 130 Alpine-blood Angus steers and heifers.
Weighing 339kg his top 38 heifers sold for $935.
"It was a good sale on today's prices," he said.
"I'm getting my best returns from selling my calves as weaners rather than carry them through to heavier weights."
Mark and Shaun Quilter, Belalie, Sandigo, sold 51 Dunoon-blood Angus steers weighing 336kg for $1180.
They were bought by a restocker from Allans Flat, Vic.
"We did expect this price would be close to what we thought the market would reach," Mr Quilter said.
"It was down on last year, but I think this is a more reasonable sale, where there is a margin for the buyers."
Brian Mann, Walbundrie, yarded his annual draft of Manneroo- and Yamburgan-blood Shorthorn steers and realised $970 for a pen of 11 weighing 317kg.
"If you can get anywhere around $1000 for steers of this weight, I think you are pretty lucky," Mr Mann said.
Even though their Poll Hereford steers sold for $1000 less than last year, Doug and Maria Connors, Running Creek Herefords, Dederang, Vic, were still pleased with the sale of their head of 20 Wirruna-blood weaners, weighing 420kg and selling for $1250.
"There was a fair bit of confidence in the market, and also a bit of balance in the market where people can buy these cattle, grow them out and make a profit," Mr Connors said.
David Hocking, Mullwood, Mullengandra, also thought there was "balance in the market last Thursday when he offered his eight- to 10-month-old black baldy steers. Weighing 392kg, his pen of 17 sold for $1220, while the tops among them made $1500, and 356kg heifers sold for $985.
"You have to be happy on the day with that," Mr Hocking said. "We breed to sell them and although it's not fantastic, you have to leave something in for the next person."
David Threthowan, Cookardinia, was presented with the sash for the best pen of Herefords last Thursday.
He offered 103 Hereford and black baldy steers, and had anticipated prices of 310c/kg to 320c/kg.
"Although it it not as good as last year, I do think that there is a bit in it now for the buyer," Mr Threthowan
Vin and Karen O'Neil, Sandy Creek, Vic, were ecstatic to be awarded best pen of Charolais heifers last Thursday for 17 Rangan-blood heifers that made $1160.
Mr O'Neil said he would grow out the steer brothers on irrigated pasture and sell them as heavy bullocks.
