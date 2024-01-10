The Land
Home/Markets

Cattle market shifts to a more sustainable price level

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
January 11 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pat Pearce, Yavenvale, Adelong, with his clients Vicki and David McCallum, Tooma, who sold steers weighing 366kg for $1050 a head last Friday. Photo: Stephen Burns
Pat Pearce, Yavenvale, Adelong, with his clients Vicki and David McCallum, Tooma, who sold steers weighing 366kg for $1050 a head last Friday. Photo: Stephen Burns

Values for the quality cattle offered at last week's Wodonga weaner sales continued to surprise vendors, when many were quietly amazed at the prices paid after expecting a tougher start.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.