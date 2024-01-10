Strong cattle market still within buyers' budgets

An urgency among buyers to secure young cattle at Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange, Wodonga, last week follows the change in seasonal conditions across central and northern NSW plus into parts of Queensland.
Commission buyer James Wallace, Jugiong, said the weaner sales had a stronger trend as he joined the buyers' rail on Wednesday last week.
"It was slightly dearer than yesterday [Tuesday] however the cattle still represented good buying," Mr Wallace said.
"There was good value for my clients. They are happy to get started with a few cattle after all the rain, and keen to test the market."
Beef producer Ian Seidel, Allans Flat, Victoria, bought 51 Angus steers offered by Quilter Nominees, Sandigo, which weighed 336kg for $1180 on Tuesday last week and he thought it a "fair price".
"It was around what I expected to pay," he said.
Significant interest was seen from the north with Jeff Garland, feedlot services, GDL Toowoomba, Queensland, among those buyers who were bidding.
"For our backgrounding program, we need cattle that are two- and three-score maximum to grow out before 70 to 80 days on feed," he said.
"I thought 60 to 70 per cent of this yarding were probably too good in condition for us and the cattle that were in lesser condition certainly suited our buying requirements."
On that basis, Mr Garland said he was pleased with the draft he was able to put together, albeit at good prices.
"We have actually been able to come in under budget," he said.
"We couldn't buy anything during the previous two days [which featured Angus cattle], when there was a bit more 'firepower', when there were more buyers in the crowd."
AWN Squires agent Tom Oakes, Inverell, said his agency was buying cattle for clients to put on recently sown summer crops or pasture following the rain across the district.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.