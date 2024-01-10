The Land
Home/Markets

Strong cattle market still within buyers' budgets

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
January 10 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeff Garland, feedlot services, GDL Toowoomba, Queensland, was buying stock suitable for backgrounding before they enter feedlots on Queensland's Darling Downs.
Jeff Garland, feedlot services, GDL Toowoomba, Queensland, was buying stock suitable for backgrounding before they enter feedlots on Queensland's Darling Downs.

An urgency among buyers to secure young cattle at Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange, Wodonga, last week follows the change in seasonal conditions across central and northern NSW plus into parts of Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.