Man dies after crash on highway in Central West NSW

A man has died after a crash in the state's Central West.
Emergency services were called to Castlereagh Highway, Gilgandra, just before 3pm on Wednesday, January 3, following reports a station wagon and ute had collided, police said in a statement.
"The driver of the utility, a 65-year-old man, was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, however, died at the scene," the statement read.
"The driver of the station wagon, an 18-year-old woman, and two male passengers were treated at the scene for minor injuries."
Police established a crime scene and an investigation has commenced into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A report will be prepared of the information of the coroner.
Anyone with information, CCTV vision or dashcam footage of the incident is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
