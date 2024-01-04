Warburn Estate sells to fellow Griffith family business

The assets of landmark Griffith winery Warburn Estate have been bought by Griffith-based family company Meditrina Beverages Pty Ltd.
The transition is set to be completed by March and will see the Meditrina take ownership of the land, plant, equipment, trademarks and intellectual property, along with the iconic cellar door.
Warburn Estate has been in the Sergi family since 1968 and fourth generation family member Anthony Sergi welcomed the venture, saying it's a time to step back and focus on family.
"We welcome the Taliano family into the wine industry and know their passion for agricultural-based business in the local region, the brands and history of the company will continue under their family ownership," Mr Sergi said.
"We know that they will have great success in this region and beyond."
Meditrina beverages managing director Anthony Taliano said the company is excited to announce the new venture.
"We are looking forward to working with local growers in the new year," Mr Taliano said.
"The Sergi family has been an integral and respected leader in the wine industry in this region for over 55 years, and we hope to build on their good work. We wish them well in their future endeavours.
"We have great respect for the Sergi family and the impact they have had on the Australian wine industry. We are committed to honouring the Sergi legacy as we bring their portfolio of outstanding wines into our very own."
As part of the transition process, Meditrina Beverages will work closely with the Sergis to ensure a smooth transition as the businesses change hands.
Last year Coolabah Wines lodged an application to wind up Warburn Estate, citing a debt of $582,223.46.
