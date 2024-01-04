The Land
Warburn Estate sells to fellow Griffith family business

By Staff Reporters
January 5 2024 - 9:00am
The Griffith family-owned Meditrina Beverages Pty Ltd is set to take over Warburn Estate from March this year. Picture file
The assets of landmark Griffith winery Warburn Estate have been bought by Griffith-based family company Meditrina Beverages Pty Ltd.

