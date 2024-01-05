Australian Agricultural Centre's little woolly companion

In the past few months, visitors to Crookwell's Australian Agricultural Centre would have noticed something unusual - for in an office, that is.
A poddy lamb called Lily has provided an important service, helping students with motivation, companionship and stress relief.
The organisation's chief executive officer Jo Marshall says she had stolen the hearts of many a visitor.
The orphaned Lily could be found accompanying Ms Marshall everywhere at the AAC farm, and the little lamb had even learned her name.
"Lily the Lamb" was an important part of the team, Ms Marshall said, but unfortunately, as happens with the challenge of raising poddy lambs, she died.
Ms Marshall has had experience caring for poddy lambs and said her companion animal had a profound impact at centre.
"People who visited pet and fed her, and she was an icebreaker for anyone who hadn't been around livestock," she said.
"Lily was similar to a therapy or assistance animal. She was able to provide that little bit of extra comfort or support to students experiencing difficulties in learning, or adjusting to time away from their guardians."
She said the primary school programs at AAC may be attended by special needs students, or students who have had injuries, anxiety, or it could be their first overnight stay away from home, and they needed extra comfort.
"As well as providing comfort, Lily was able to break the ice for otherwise disengaged students," she said.
A 2022 Australia-wide survey conducted by Animal Medicines Australia found that more than 85 per cent of companion animal owners reported their animals positively impacted on their lives and were promoters of human health.
The AAC supports innovation and demonstration in agriculture in the Southern Tablelands with a core purpose of improving the understanding of agricultural activity and its importance worldwide.
