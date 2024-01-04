The Land
Home/Beef

Biochar success: Wagyu producer reduces rates of lantana poisoning

KM
By Kelly Mason
January 5 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agspand director Stephen Sullings adds biochar to molasses during the dry season. Picture supplied.
Agspand director Stephen Sullings adds biochar to molasses during the dry season. Picture supplied.

Carbon sequestration is a hot topic in agriculture and biochar use has fast become part of the conversation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KM

Kelly Mason

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.