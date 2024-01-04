Feature lines attract repeat buyers at Wangaratta weaner sale

About 1500 cattle were yarded at Wangaratta on Thursday for the all breeds premier weaner sale where true weaner heifers sold to a top of $1190.
Elders agent Oliver Mason said the market was on par with what has been happening through the week.
Mr Mason said the feature lines sold well to repeat buyers and the Euro cattle also sold very well.
"There was strong support from domestic feedlotters," he said.
Mr Mason said there was a lack of interest on secondary lines, however those who had their cattle well presented for the next step in the line were rewarded.
Weaner steers weighing less than 280kg typically sold for $600 to $900 and weaner steers weighing 280kg to 330kg made $750 to $1090.
Heavier weaner steers more than 330kg sold for $960 to $1315.
Weaner heifers weighing less than 280kg mostly made $460 to $700 and weaner heifers weighing 280kg to 300kg typically sold for $700 to $900.
Heavier weaner heifers mostly made $950 to $1190.
The top priced pen of weaner steers was 12 black baldy steers, 426kg, from C and T Healy, Osbornes Flat, Vic, sold for $1315.
The best presented pen of Herefords went to Brooklyn Pastoral, Mansfield, Vic, for their pen of 32 Hereford steers, 358kg, sold for $1120. The same vendor sold another 25 Hereford steers, 318kg, for $950.
Tony Marchese, Maindample, Vic, sold 10 Hereford steers, 355kg, for $1035, while Granite Flat Pastoral, Mitta Mitta, sold 14 black baldy steers, 408kg, for $1295.
Kinelmeaky, Merjig, Vic, sold 13 Angus and black baldy steers, 355kg, for $1095, and McGuffie Glenburn, Buffalo River, sold nine black baldy steers, 351kg, for $1080.
L Scott, Bethanga, sold 10 Charolais steers, 410kg, for $1215.
A pen of nine Charolais steers, 411kg, from B and B Bourke, Kiewa, made $1160, while Glen Valley Pastoral, Tintaldra, sold 14 Limousin steers, 397kg, for $1175.
A line of 12 Shorthorn steers, 326kg, from D Morrison, South Wangaratta, Vic, sold for $1010.
The top-priced pen of heifers was 16 black baldys, 375kg, from C and T Healy, Osbornes Flat, Vic, that sold for $1190.
Granite Flat Pastoral, Mitta Mitta, sold 13 black baldy heifers, 381kg, for $1105.
Glen Valley Pastoral, Tintaldra, sold 14 Charolais heifers, 404kg, for $1070, while a pen of 11 black baldy heifers, 344kg, from CM and M Lonergan, Deniliquin, made $945.
The Kelly families, Kilmore East, sold 14 Hereford heifers, 325kg, for $790.
Joe Pollard, Mansfield, sold 11 Hereford and Shorthorn-cross heifers, 289kg, for $730.
Buyers were local as well as others from Shepparton, Vic, Tamworth and Inverell.
The sale was conducted by Corcoran Parker and Elders.
