Feature lines attract repeat buyers at Wangaratta weaner sale

By Alexandra Bernard
Updated January 4 2024 - 6:52pm, first published 6:20pm
Tom, Tony and Ben Reardon, Brooklyn Pastoral Co, Mansfield, Vic, were awarded the best presented pen of Herefords for their 32 Hereford steers, 358kg, that sold for $1120 a head at Wangaratta on Thursday. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.
Tom, Tony and Ben Reardon, Brooklyn Pastoral Co, Mansfield, Vic, were awarded the best presented pen of Herefords for their 32 Hereford steers, 358kg, that sold for $1120 a head at Wangaratta on Thursday. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.

About 1500 cattle were yarded at Wangaratta on Thursday for the all breeds premier weaner sale where true weaner heifers sold to a top of $1190.

