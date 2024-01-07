A parallel healing of heroes and horses showcased in Kangaroo Valley documentary

An equine therapy unlike most and based in Kangaroo Valley paired returned serviceman and first responders with retired race horses to assist in returning to normal lives while living with PTSD.
Throughout the program veterans and horses formed a unique bond that gave them a space to heal from past trauma, creating a deep connection through an unusually similar shared experience.
Horse Aid curator and professional horseman Scott Brodie said it became apparent early in the program that there was a clear parallel between the rescued horses and veterans.
"There's this parallel between veterans and horses who have been trained for a specific purpose, when at the end of the day a lot of it is useless in the rest of their lives," Mr Brodie said.
"One guy hadn't been out of his house in three years and the next thing, he was out, mixing with people and conversing around the fire, so it happened really quickly."
He felt it was inspirational to see former servicemen and women trained to be soldiers overcome mental illnesses like ptsd, depression and suicidal ideation through committing to the program.
Like race horses, Mr Brodie said, they often need to be untrained from their former lives, whether that's as a soldier or on a race track.
Navy veteran, Mel Baker was medically discharged after deployment to a ship while she trained for the Middle East.
Following her discharge she said she felt suicidal as she struggled with depression and homelessness, she came across the Horse Aid program almost six months later while at a loss on how to move forward in her life.
"By the time I was medically discharged I was in pieces and lost absolutely everything, I loved my job and I can't do it again," Dr Baker said.
"Those horses and Scott really saved my life, I don't think there was really anything else I could've done that would have been better to give me hope, give back my confidence and help feel like I can start my life again."
After trying traditional therapies Dr Baker was paired with retired racing thoroughbred Bazaconi and said by day three she was feeling calmer in the program and being in the picturesque Kangaroo Valley, it helped her connection to the world and nature.
"Before that I had been in and out of hospital, and there was no point I ever felt alive, I was in a really tough place," she said.
Her journey, along with other participants were followed by director Nick Barkla in The Healing, a documentary which highlights their journeys as they work with horses towards recovery.
A special screening of The Healing will be held at the Kangaroo Valley Community Hall on Friday, January 19 at 7.00pm, followed by a Q&A will cast and crew, including horseman Scott Brodie and veteran Mel Bake.
For tickets click here.
Horse Aid is a not-for-profit charity and for anyone who may benefit from the program or would like to donate, information can be found here.
