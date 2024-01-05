Whiteface and Euro cattle prices on par with the week at Wodonga | January 5

Prices continued to be solid for the Premier All Breeds Feature Weaner Sale at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange on Friday.
Across the quality yarding true weaner steers sold to a top of $1225 a head.
A total of 2538 cattle were yarded and Elders agent Brett Shea said there was some outstanding runs of Hereford cattle.
"They sold for north of 300 cents a kilogram which was an exceptional result," Mr Shea said.
He said overall prices were strong and reflected what had been seen throughout the whole week of weaner sales.
"The cattle with weight sold exceptionally well with very strong demand from feedlots," he said.
Weaner steers weighing less than 280kg sold for $450 to $840 and weaner steers weighing between 280kg and 330kg made $600 to $1030.
Heavier weaner steers weighing more than 330kg typically sold for $700 to $1225.
Weaner heifers less than 280kg made $480 to $740 while weaner heifers weighing 280kg to 330kg sold for $500 to $880.
Heavier weaner heifers more than 300kg made $745 to $1125.
The best presented pen of steers went to Glencoe Pastoral Company, Holbrook, for their 21 Simmental steers, 430kg, with Valley Creek and Brewer Beef blood, sold for $1225.
The same vendor sold another 26 Simmental steers, 373kg, for $1065.
The best presented pen of Herefords was awarded to Sleigh Pastoral, Jerilderie, for their 22 Hereford steers, 360kg, with Bayunga blood, which sold for $1100.
A pen of 22 Hereford steers, 363kg, from JM Hiscock and Sons, Kilmore, Victoria, with Glendan Park and Tarcombe blood, made $1095.
Sleigh Farming, Ruffy, Vic, sold 18 Hereford steers, 359kg, for $1090.
Cocketgedong, Jerilderie, sold 10 Hereford steers, 371kg, with Tondara blood, for $1054.
Avmac Ag, Corowa, sold 15 Shorthorn steers, 360kg, with Wynyard Shorthorn blood, for $1070.
Kevin and Colleen Tankard, Wirlinga, sold eight Charolais steers, 432kg, for $1210.
Shannon Falls Pastoral Co, Lankeys Creek, sold 11 Charolais-cross steers, 426kg, with Rangan and Dunoon blood, for $1160.
A line of 14 Charolais-cross steers, 428kg, from PJ and RJ Cardwell, Dederang, Vic, sold for $1150.
The best presented pen of heifers went to S and S Hamson, Culcairn, for their eight Composite heifers, 373kg, with Hicks Beef blood, which sold for $940.
The best presented pen of Charolais' went to AH Turnbull, Tallangatta, for their 19 Charolais heifers, 419kg, with Rangan blood, sold for $1125.
Kolhagen Family Pastoral, Walla Walla, sold 17 Charolais heifers, 383kg, for $1050. The same vendor sold another eight Charolais heifers, 344kg, for $940.
A line of 31 black baldy heifers, 334kg, from GL Pritchard Nominees, Jarvis Creek, Vic, sold for $920. The same vendor also sold 19 black baldy heifers, 317kg for $880 and another 34 black baldy heifers, 286kg, for $805.
A pen of 11 Hereford heifers, 314kg, from BW Prichard, Tallangatta Valley, Vic, made $805.
Cecily Trickett, Morven, sold 22 Hereford heifers, 301kg, with Wirruna Poll Hereford blood, for $755.
The sale was conducted by Elders and Paull and Scollard Nutrien Ag Solutions.
