Finding the best weed control strategy for your property

Developing a weed control strategy is a good idea for any property, especially for any newly purchased land.
A strategy needs to be practical and realistic.
A total focus on weeds can be enormously time consuming, as well as costly, hence the need for realistic and practical individual property plans.
An individual weed, like St Barnaby's thistle, can range from being all over a property which makes a likely practical strategy of living with it but minimising its impact.
In contrast, where infestations are small the best strategy can be to eliminate it.
St Barnaby's is an example of a weed that a property is better without, especially a grazing business, and also one that can be eliminated if infestations are not yet widespread.
However, if it is all over the place there are strategies for living with it.
Around eight years ago we accidentally acquired St Barnaby's thistle across most of our property via what we think was a low level of contamination in legumes pasture seed we spread with fertiliser.
Over three years, via repeated scouting on quad bikes, we felt we largely eliminated the weed.
Regular scouting continues to find a periodic plant, or, in the odd places where we missed a plant, small patches.
We felt we had the weed beaten but a new pasture paddock sown this past year resulted in a similar low infestation; about one plant per hectare.
Probably another very low weed contamination in purchased seed (one weed seed per more than 1 million pasture seeds).
Also the odd plant washes in from a public road and perhaps via wildlife, vehicles and the like but we feel we can eradicate this new infestation.
Because of similar initial small weed infestations we have also largely eliminated cape weed and blue heliotrope.
Early eradication plus surveillance are eradication strategies.
For blue heliotrope, a perennial creeping weed that's easily introduced via various means, we remove plants and if away from trees apply residual herbicide tebuthiuron (200g/kg), via pellets. This has been effective.
St John's wort is present in the district, including nearby public roads, and has been kept off the property via regular surveillance.
Paterson's curse is an interesting weed. Years ago we were worried by its increasing prevalence, especially being cattle only.
It is commonly less readily grazed by cattle than by sheep. However, deliberately released natural predators, found by research from areas of the world where Paterson's curse is native, has proven generally very effective.
Some levels of infestation is likely to be with us forever, but as the last few years have shown us, at much reduced populations.
Weeds like saffron thistle and fleabane are among those periodically troublesome in pastures, including ours.
Some of our paddocks have occasionally required herbicide (paraquat) or slashing treatment for saffron thistle, both options at early flowering.
Fleabane, a difficult cropping weed with herbicide resistance, often is well grazed, especially in earlier growth.
Strong pastures with good grazing management, like good drymatter retention, contributes to good control of these weeds.
Summer weeds like Bathurst burr, galvanised burr and thornapple are generally not palatable.
Strong summer growing pastures, including lucerne - at least while good density is present - tropical and summer growing native grasses, generally offer good control with the main problems in over-grazed areas like troughs, under trees and in gateways.
We rarely see these in tropical grass pastures or strong native grasses.
There are many plants designated weeds but are commonly well utilised by livestock. These include peppercress, many mustards, and sorrel.
While some weeds, as well as pasture plants, can sometimes be toxic to livestock, including sorrel, these seem to be less of a risk unless the dominant feed source at a given time.
Finally, weed control is an important part of a farm business. Programs need to be realistic and not dominate workloads critical for good pasture, livestock and crop management.
