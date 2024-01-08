First-cross ewe sale results exceed expectations at Yass

Rain and a buoyant NSW lamb market has helped boost prices at the annual first-cross ewe sale at the South Eastern Livestock Exchange, Yass.
A top price of $288 a head was achieved at the sale last Friday for first-cross ewe lambs and $218 for ewes.
That's compared to the sale in late November 2023 where ewes sold to $182 a head.
Greg Anderson, MD and JJ Anderson, Crookwell, said the weather was a contributing factor to dearer prices and while numbers were down at this sale, that didn't deter buyers.
"The market lifted considerably," Mr Anderson said.
"One-and-a-half-year-old [ewes] were a good $50 to $60 dearer, at least, and the lambs could have been anything from $50 to $80 dearer.
"Not only the rain, but the current lamb market, certainly lifted people's spirits.
"But there would have been as many people there at this sale as there was the last sale."
A total of 2954 head were sold with first-cross ewes averaging $164 and first-cross ewe lambs averaging $148.
A pen of eight first-cross ewes with lambs were also sold for $144 a unit.
The top-priced pen was offered by the Kember family, Ganmain.
The March/April-drop, late October-shorn first-cross ewes were by Gleneith Super Borders.
Vendor Wes Kember, Ganmain, was happy with how his ewes presented on the day but said the result "exceeded expectations".
"It was a fair bit stronger than what I was expecting but the lamb market has opened up fairly strong - we've had a fair bit of rain since that November sale," Mr Kember said.
Mr Kember's agent, Jacob Kerrisk, Elders Narrandera, agreed.
"The ewes that did top the sale, they were very, very good ewes and they were very well presented," Mr Kerrisk said.
"Probably some of the best sheep up there [Friday].
"Certainly didn't expect that sort of money."
Topping the first-cross ewes was a pen offered by Belinda Minehan, Gunning district.
The vendor-bred, October 2022 drop, October shorn first-cross ewes sold for $218 a head.
Charlie Croker, Nutrien Goulburn, said it was a good way to kick off the year.
"Certainly we were pleased that that's the way things opened up especially after a pretty tough sale back in November when things weren't looking quite as bright," Mr Croker said.
"It's been a huge turnaround - doubling money in some instances in those little lambs - doubling what they were worth in November to today.
"And then certainly a good $40, $60, $70, $80 dearer in some of those one-and-half-year-olds as well. There wasn't as many numbers but there's still a fair bit more confidence in the buying department."
