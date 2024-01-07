Buybacks, hay runs, stone crushers and weaner sales

Welcome back to Getting the Upper Land, where you get a rundown of some of the stories featured in the paper and online. Making news this week:
The passing of the federal government's Recovering Our Rivers bill allowing for Murray-Darling Basin water buybacks is another obstacle for younger farmers. Already under pressure through high input costs and smaller margins, the possibility of buybacks has some farmers treading water while others are reconsidering their chosen vocation altogether.
Fire-affected in the Inverell local government area received a late Christmas present they desperately needed. Fifteen truckloads of hay were delivered to the area to aid farmers.
A Central West grain grower who bought the first model of its kind stone crusher has managed to increase his arable land area by 15 per cent.
Rain during the first few days of 2024 has put a bounce in the step of the lamb market in the state's south and the optimistic mood sparked vigorous bidding at Wagga Wagga's prime lamb sale on Thursday.
Prices might be well back on the heady highs of the 2023 weaner sales but agents and vendors say values at the early southern weaner sales are exceeding or at least matching expectations. Catch up on all the latest news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.