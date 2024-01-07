The Land
Police investigating theft at Southern Tablelands property

January 8 2024 - 8:53am
Police believe the machine was stolen from the property between June and November. Picture via Rural Crime Prevention Team
The Rural Crime Prevention Team is investigating the theft of an industrial suction machine from a Southern Tablelands property.

