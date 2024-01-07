Police investigating theft at Southern Tablelands property

The Rural Crime Prevention Team is investigating the theft of an industrial suction machine from a Southern Tablelands property.
Police believe sometime between June 1, 2023 and November 23, 2023, the 'Billy Gate' machine - which is utilised for cleaning out soil and manure from underneath shearing sheds - was taken from a property on Bevendale Road, Bevendale, about 55 kilometres north east of Yass.
As the investigation continues, anyone with information is urged to contact rural crime investigators.
Detective Senior Constables Alison Fitzpatrick and Dale Croker can be contacted on 02 4824 0723 or 02 4824 0711.
People with information can also contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
