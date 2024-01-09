The Land
Home/News
Opinion

Rooftop solar being overlooked by Australian policymakers

By Lucy Knight
January 9 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rooftop solar is now "three times as common in Australia as backyard pools". Picture via Shutterstock
Rooftop solar is now "three times as common in Australia as backyard pools". Picture via Shutterstock

Rooftop solar is the unsung hero of Australia's transition to renewable energy but it is being overlooked by Australian policymakers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.