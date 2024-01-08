The Land
Rag Queen salutes in style at Canterbury Park

By Virginia Harvey
January 8 2024 - 3:00pm
Rag Queen not only arrived in time to take her first win at Canterbury last Friday night but also the victory came just prior to the first progeny by her sire D'Argento, to be offered at the Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale, which began this week.

