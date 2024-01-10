The Land
Tight supply buoys NSW lamb auctions

KB
By Karen Bailey
Updated January 11 2024 - 8:51am, first published 6:45am
Ben Pollard, Soldier Settlement Road, Bective, with his sons, Joseph, Daniel and Matthew, and a pen of nine, May-drop Dorset-sired second-cross lambs that sold for $222 a head at Tamworth on Monday. The lambs were finished on faba beans and wheat grown on the property. Picture by Simon Chamberlain.
Rain during the first few days of 2024 has put a bounce in the step of the lamb market and after a full week of trading it appears the trend may be sustainable.

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

