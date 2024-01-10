Tight supply buoys NSW lamb auctions

Rain during the first few days of 2024 has put a bounce in the step of the lamb market and after a full week of trading it appears the trend may be sustainable.
The optimistic mood sparked vigorous bidding at Wagga Wagga's prime lamb sale last Thursday from eager buyers vying for a stake in a more limited offering.
A total of 19,000 lambs were sold which was 31,000 head fewer than the last Wagga sale in mid December.
The market recorded a significant upswing of as much as $40 a head, Meat and Livestock Australia reported.
"The dynamic market conditions are shaping the pricing landscape leading into the new year," MLA reported.
Prices lifted $25 to $40 on the well-finished, not-shorn lambs.
"Trade lambs peaked at $194, while the 24 to 26 kilogram range fetched $216, with an average of 830 cents a kilogram (carcase weight)," MLA reported.
Wagga's market results set the stage for an optimistic trend this week and as anticipated prices went up another notch.
The reduced supply was evident at Tamworth on Monday when 2700 lambs were offered - 800 head fewer than mid-December.
This meant all the well-finished trade weights from 18 to 22 kilograms sold to a dearer trend.
Mitch Swain, McCulloch Agencies, Tamworth, said it was a great way to start the year, with lambs selling for more than 700c/kg and heading for 750c/kg.
"Monday's market was definitely dearer than the end of last year," Mr Swain said.
"The strength of the sale was indicated by sales in the south and central-west of the state and the shortage of numbers of sheep and lambs coming onto the market will keep a more positive note in prices.
"Anything more than 700c/kg is where we can make some money."
The market surged $40 to $50 for lambs bought by processors at Forbes on Tuesday.
A total of 19,450 lambs were offered which was back on the market at Forbes a month earlier.
Prices averaged from a hefty 728c/kg to 855c/kg depending on the weight range.
Old lambs from 20kg to 24kg sold from $160 to $213, while lambs up to 26kg topped at $233.
The extra heavyweights ranged from $186 to $266.
Meanwhile, news of the better prices pushed a few more lambs onto the market at Dubbo and Corowa on Monday.
MLA's David Monk said lightweight lambs bought by processors at Dubbo were up to $35 dearer and the 12kg to 18kg two-scores sold from $44 to $116.
He said most of the usual buyers were operating on the yarding of 11,730 lambs.
"Trade lambs finished $20 to $26 dearer, with the trade weight old lambs weighing between 20kg and 24kg selling from $126 to $185 to average between 685c/kg and 700c/kg," Mr Monk said.
Heavy lambs were $23 dearer and topped at $263.
MLA's Caroline Ronald reported Corowa agents penned an additional 8846 lambs on Monday when compared with the last sale of 2023.
"Prices skyrocketed ... with all categories selling to dearer trends," Ms Ronald said.
"Most pens across the trade weight shorn lambs were very well-finished, with medium and heavy trades selling from $206 to $221," she said.
Heavy lambs topped at $248, while extra heavies were well-supplied and sold from $237 to $262.
Ms Ronald said heavy trade weight new season lambs topped at $208.
