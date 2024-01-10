Large corporations' share prices rise in 2023

This is the time of year to look back and reflect on the past 12 months. Oh dear.
The official rationale for a stock market is that it is a mechanism for channelling the nation's savings into productive businesses so that they can prosper and grow, thereby creating employment and goods and services for the benefit of all, for years into the future.
Last year, it didn't.
Early stage enterprises, with seemingly great potential, found themselves crushed by rising costs compounded by rising interest rates and discovered that a stock market quotation was no help at all.
Share purchase plans were withdrawn or fell far short of their targets. New issues largely dried up.
The well-established mega corporations which generate millions of dollars of cash and no longer have any need to tap into the nation's savings - still saw their share prices rising. The Commonwealth Bank (ASX code CBA), ended 2023 up 10 per cent. The BHP Group (BHP) rose by 7pc.
The All Ordinaries, which covers the top 500 companies by market value, rose by 6.5pc. But the finance houses which have to invest the continuous flow of compulsory super savings were not silly enough, in a time of rising interest rates, to put the money into companies which could no longer get, or afford, the money they need to grow.
Emerging companies were the worst-performing sector, with their index down more than 6pc. If there were an index for the tiddlers and the early stage start-ups, it would no doubt show an even more dismal performance.
The good news is the market appears to have bottomed around October.
Conflict in the Middle East, with its potential to seriously disrupt world trade, especially in oil, gas and grain, has since dampened investors' enthusiasm somewhat.
But the Punter is hopeful that 2024 will see the surviving tiddlers begin to thrive.
