Lamb market continues its dearer January trend

Ken Jarrett, Purtle Plevey and Associate, Tamworth, with Jack Poole, Rockdale, Duri, with some of a pen of 106 White Suffolk/Merino lambs that sold for $185 at Tamworth on Monday. Finished on lucerne with a grain supplement the lambs sold $10 cheaper than their counterparts that sold on the last sale before Christmas for $195. Picture by Simon Chamberlain.