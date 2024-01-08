Lamb market continues its dearer January trend

The dearer lamb market trend across NSW has gone up another notch just in time for a full week of prime markets.
The optimistic mood after rain in the first few days of 2024 sparked vigorous bidding at Wagga Wagga's prime lamb sale last Thursday and it seems that trend is set to continue.
Wagga's prices were as much as $40 a head dearer than closing sales in 2023.
Coupled with the rain, lamb supply slipped and this helped fuel the price lift.
The reduced supply was evident at Tamworth on Monday when 2700 lambs were offered - 800 head fewer than the last sale in mid-December.
This meant all the well-finished trade weights from 18 to 22 kilograms sold to a dearer trend.
Meat and Livestock Australia reported the regular buyers were in attendance and there was good restocker competition on the plainer condition young lambs.
"It was a strong market for young lambs suitable to the restockers with prices comparing favourably to the previous sale," MLA reported.
Meanwhile, news of the better prices pushed a few more lambs onto the market at Dubbo and Corowa on Monday.
The increased supply at Dubbo included some very good heavy weight lambs along with a fair selection of trade weights.
MLA's David Monk said lightweight lambs bought by processors were up to $35 dearer and the 12kg to 18kg two-scores sold from $44 to $116.
He said most of the usual buyers were operating on the yarding of 11,730 lambs.
"Trade lambs finished $20 to $26 dearer, with the trade weight old lambs weighing between 20kg and 24kg selling from $126 to $185 to average between 685 and 700 cents a kilogram (carcase weight)," Mr Monk said.
Heavy weight lambs were $23 dearer and topped at $263.
MLA's Caroline Ronald reported Corowa agents penned an additional 8846 lambs on Monday when compared with the last sale of 2023.
"Prices skyrocketed for the first sale back for 2024, with all categories selling to dearer trends," Ms Ronald said.
She said all the domestic and export processors were present and there was strong demand for all weights and grades.
Most of the yarding were shorn lambs.
"Most pens across the trade weight shorn lambs were very well-finished, with medium and heavy trades selling from $206 to $221," she said.
Heavy lambs topped at $248, while extra heavy export lambs were well-supplied and sold from $237 to $262.
Ms Ronald said heavy trade weight new season lambs topped at $208.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.