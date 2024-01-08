Cracking soil constraints at Lockhart

Research from the NSW Department of Primary Industries and Soil Cooperative Research Centre could unlock cropping potential for hostile areas.
Soil amelioration trials aim to crack soil constraints and improve water and nutrient infiltration, root penetration and access to deep stored water.
Wayne Pitt, NSW DPI, said the main constraints at the Lockhart site were highly alkaline, sodic dispersive soils with slaking.
To attempt to address these issues 12 different treatments were applied at various rates, including a control and ripping only, to 48 plots of Sceptre wheat last year.
The plots were ripped in March and sown in April, with rows 50 centimetres apart across 2.5 metres.
Mr Pitt said the amendments were designed to treat different issues in the soils, with the organic matter focused on slaking, while others were focused more from a chemistry standpoint targeting the pH.
"The organic matter is based on a lucerne pellet but they've got other ingredients," he said.
"Some are designed to address the charge on the actual clay particles, so it changes the way the sodium interacts with the clay particles."
The treatments included combinations of gypsum to reduce pH, organic matter to increase microbial activity as well as addressing the slaking, NPKS, silicon to reduce pH and stabilise C, carbon-coated mineral including oaten hay biochar and PAM applied at depth.
The PAM, a cation polyacrylamide co-polymer, is a water soluble polymer that binds strongly with organic matter and clay particles which reduces slaking through soil aggregation.
In 2022 the trial was sown with faba beans, and Shane Hildebrand, NSW DPI, said there was a big difference in the root systems of the different treatments, with those treated with PAM growing much straighter than the control plot.
Mr Hildebrand said economic assessments of the strategies would also be developed, as some of the material such as pellets were expensive for growers.
"We have put a lot down to see if we can get change and if you get change then we can dial it back to what a grower can economically put in the ground," he said.
"We're expecting that application might be once in ten years, or it might just be once to kickstart everything."
Murray Hart, NSW DPI, said this was one of the key questions they were working on addressing - how long the amendments would last for, however he said from previous trials they had found plant based treatments to be more consistent and had a longer lasting effect than animal manures.
The trial, also with sites in Qld, WA and Vic, will be a long term project ongoing for at least five years and in 2024 will continue with canola.
